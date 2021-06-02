System Accountant Pretoria – Reference 20771

Accelerate your career. Consider your success at this large well-established property group.

Duties

Management of MDA system, data, support and development

Ensure that all current and new MDA accounts are correctly set up.

Liaise with the MDA developers on any “bugs” found, or any system enhancements and development needed.

Assist system development and enhancements in MDA.

Review development documents, assist / perform thorough testing and ensure that deployments are done in a controlled manner.

Troubleshoot and identify system errors on MDA as and when the occur.

Ensure that help desk support is provided to MDA users.

Ensure that formal and “on- the- job” training and training manuals are given with regards to MDA users.

Ensure that the integrity of the data on MDA is maintained, by conducting regular tests on MDA data.

Ensure that the MDA database is kept clean, by closing relevant accounts.

Ensure that the monthly financial and billing processes are done without errors.

Ensure the relevant month- end agent reports and payments are processed accurately.

Ensure that budget processes and Utility increases are done timeously and completed successfully.

Test new versions of MDA and report any problems found to MDA before deploying new versions in live environment.

Create new users on MDA as per SharePoint workflow and do a User Access Control recon twice a year to ensure that all access given is accurate as per job description.

Extract Data from MDA System for reports and other applications.

Ensure that the Commercial lease agreements and supporting MDA data is updated correctly and kept current as well as protected.

Ensure that established data extracts / reports used by other departments and applications are updated correctly and timeously.

Ensure that any requirements for data to be extracted from MDA are fully understood and other options explored before data is extracted.

Ensure that the correct tables, data and rules are used.

Test the accuracy of the extracted results thoroughly to the original data before the information is provided to the stakeholder.

Provide assistance to the Technology Projects Department with the relevant MDA tables and data needed where applications need to integrate with MDA.

Provide assistance in reviewing business requirements, development documents and testing with regards to third party integrations with MDA.

Management of Data Capturing onto MDA.

Ensure that processing of the data on MDA with regards to owners, properties, suppliers and budgets are done accurately and within the agreed turnaround times.

Ensure the timeous and correct distribution of monthly tenant statements via electronic mail.

Ensure that processes are followed and documented to identify any weaknesses and recommend controls or enhancements for improvements.

Prepare payments for Letting Commission and Office Collections

Review Letting Commission reports prepared by the Systems Administrator to ensure that correct Letting Commission formulas were applied and calculations were done correctly.

Ensure that manual Letting Commission for Combination Leases were included in total calculation for payment.

Ensure that there are no duplicated payments from previous months.

Prepare CSV imports for Finance for processing of Commission payments.

Calculate Office collections for the period and compare with calculations from Systems Administrators.

Ensure that correct formulas were applied in calculations.

Prepare all payment requisitions for Finance to present to Data Manager.

Ensure that all payment requisitions are sent to Finance timeously.

Requirements

Degree in B Com (Accounting) compulsory.

5 Years full MDA System Experience.

Ability to quickly learn new computer applications: Flowcentric, Qlikview etc.

Advanced MDA and data management knowledge and application is required.

Microsoft Office:

MS Excel – Advanced

MS Word – Intermediate

MS Outlook – Basic

Strong numerical and analytical skills.

Desired Skills:

System Administrator

Learn more/Apply for this position