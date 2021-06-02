Talent Acquisition Manager

My Client a Lifestyle Business in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for aTalent Acquisition Manager who is German Speaking.
Responsibilities:
- Drafting eye catching job adverts and job descriptions
- Proactively sourcing and selecting candidates from various talent pools
- Managing candidate application journey via ATS (Workable)
- Partner with key stakeholders across the business to promote hiring processes and delivery
- Managing all stages of the recruitment process, with direct involvement in CV sifting, assessment tasks and phone/face to face interviews
- Networking among potential candidates and selling the benefits of working for Ten
- To find and address bottlenecks in recruitment processes
- Design, plan and execute employer branding activities
- Manage internal application process and referral schemes
- To assist in managing relationships with external advertising platforms
- To assist in managing external recruitment agency PSL
- To stay updated on recruitment market trends relevant to Ten and feed back to key stakeholders
- Sharing recruitment campaign reports and learnings
- To partner closely with wider EMEA recruitment team
- Answering general queries and administration relevant to live campaigns
Requirements
- Fluent German Speaking (Mandatory)
- Candidate to be based in Cape Town
- Proven experience of managing high volume recruitment campaigns
- An extremely high level of motivation and drive
- Exceptional communication skills – both written and verbal
- Meticulous levels of attention to detail
- Highly attuned interpersonal skills
- Confidence and experience in making qualitative decisions
- Ability to think outside the box and find hard to reach talent
- Exceptional stakeholder management ability
- Ideally previous experience hiring for customer/client services style roles
- Minimum of 3 years’ direct recruitment experience (agency or in-house)
Send CV by the 30th of June 2021.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric