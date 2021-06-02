Talent Acquisition Manager

Jun 2, 2021

My Client a Lifestyle Business in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for aTalent Acquisition Manager who is German Speaking.

Responsibilities:

  • Drafting eye catching job adverts and job descriptions
  • Proactively sourcing and selecting candidates from various talent pools
  • Managing candidate application journey via ATS (Workable)
  • Partner with key stakeholders across the business to promote hiring processes and delivery
  • Managing all stages of the recruitment process, with direct involvement in CV sifting, assessment tasks and phone/face to face interviews
  • Networking among potential candidates and selling the benefits of working for Ten
  • To find and address bottlenecks in recruitment processes
  • Design, plan and execute employer branding activities
  • Manage internal application process and referral schemes
  • To assist in managing relationships with external advertising platforms
  • To assist in managing external recruitment agency PSL
  • To stay updated on recruitment market trends relevant to Ten and feed back to key stakeholders
  • Sharing recruitment campaign reports and learnings
  • To partner closely with wider EMEA recruitment team
  • Answering general queries and administration relevant to live campaigns

Requirements

  • Fluent German Speaking (Mandatory)
  • Candidate to be based in Cape Town
  • Proven experience of managing high volume recruitment campaigns
  • An extremely high level of motivation and drive
  • Exceptional communication skills – both written and verbal
  • Meticulous levels of attention to detail
  • Highly attuned interpersonal skills
  • Confidence and experience in making qualitative decisions
  • Ability to think outside the box and find hard to reach talent
  • Exceptional stakeholder management ability
  • Ideally previous experience hiring for customer/client services style roles
  • Minimum of 3 years’ direct recruitment experience (agency or in-house)

Send CV by the 30th of June 2021.

Desired Skills:

  • Fluent German Speaking
  • managing high volume recruitment campaigns
  • high level of motivation and drive
  • communication skills – both written and verbal
  • attention to detail
  • interpersonal skills
  • making qualitative decisions
  • think outside the box
  • find hard to reach talent
  • stakeholder management ability

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position