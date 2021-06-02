Technician

Your duties

Fit tracking devices

Fleet managment

Ensuring the customer is 100% happy with the services provided

Your Qualifications-

Must have 5 years experience or more

Able to deal with management of fleet units

Able to travel to do installations in other provinces from time to time

Able to work overtime when required

If you are intrested please send your updated CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Fleet Management

Installation

Tracking installation

Technician

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

