Technician

Jun 2, 2021

Your duties

  • Fit tracking devices
  • Fleet managment
  • Ensuring the customer is 100% happy with the services provided

Your Qualifications-

  • Must have 5 years experience or more
  • Able to deal with management of fleet units
  • Able to travel to do installations in other provinces from time to time
  • Able to work overtime when required

If you are intrested please send your updated CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Fleet Management
  • Installation
  • Tracking installation
  • Technician

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

