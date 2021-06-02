Tele Lead Generator at Vidoejet

Only Nigeria Citizens needs to apply

Position Overview:

In the role of a Tele lead Generator, you are responsible for identifying prospective customers and developing key relationships by crafting interest in our ‘best in class’ technologies and industry-leading solutions. This role directly contributes to the growth of Videojet in Nigerian market by opening new doors and opportunities for the Equipment Sales team while also increasing brand awareness in the market.

Minimum Requirements:

Proficient in English

Ability to call new and prospective customers, experience in sales in a call center or a customer-facing role

Motivated and able to work autonomously

Results-oriented and comfortable

Familiar with Office (Outlook and Excel), experience in [URL Removed] or another CRM

Desired Skills:

Call Center

Telesales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Telesales / Telemarketing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This is Videojet:

Videojet Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in the manufacturing of coding, printing, and marking products. This high technology product prints variable information, such as expiration dates on grocery products, packaged goods, pharmaceuticals, or catalogs. Our industry is pivotal in ensuring end-users consume their food, beverage, and pharmaceutical products’ safety. As the market share leader, we have operations in over 30 countries with 4,000 employees worldwide.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual salary

