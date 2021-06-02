Workshop Manager: Fleet Maintenance

– 5 Years working experience in managing a fully operational workshop is essential, including 3 years practical experience in fault finding and problem solving.

-Significant knowledge of hydraulics (Bell Versalift, TLB, Skidsteers, Tractors, Trucks, Trailers and bakkies) is also required.

Duties:

– Achieve budgeted costs pertaining to maintenance of machines and vehicles;

– Manage contractors within budget and meeting set requirements;

– Maintain and manage documented preventative maintenance program for all vehicles;

– Responsible for all actions and response relating to stuck vehicles, accidents and other unforeseen transport related issues when needed;

– Achieve and maintain a Heatco score of above 5 on all facilities;

– Interaction with all suppliers relating to outsourced yellow metal requirements;

– Drive the focus of direct reports, ensuring the ultimate achievement of goals and objectives and holding individuals accountable for their KPIs.