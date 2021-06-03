Account Manager – Financial Services

Jun 3, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Provides purpose fit solutions through an in-depth understanding of specific client needs relating to the services the company provides.
  • Engages with clients on a regular basis to maintain sound relationships
  • Stays abreast of and informs the General Manager/ Sector Lead of changing market and competitor trends.
  • Maintains a current and updated database on all clients in own portfolio.
  • Keeps informed of legislative requirements pertaining to document & records management.
  • Ensures effective classification of client information to ensure fast and accurate retrieval.
  • Ensures effective management of documentation and records as defined within the customers document retention strategy by informing customers of past due dates.
  • Compiles and reports on boxes past due on a quarterly basis.
  • Develop Account Plans as agreed with General Manager/ Sector Lead for the allocated Portfolio in order to leverage new opportunities and ensure customer retention.
  • Reports sales and service statistics to the General Manager/ Sector Lead on a weekly basis.
  • Ensures that the service offering provided satisfies customers needs and identifies leads across their allocated Sector Lead within their Portfolios.
  • Resolve all enquiries or queries escalated to you within a reasonable timeframe and communicates concerns relating to service delivery to Operations and to respective support and management personnel. Ensures remediation thereof.
  • Ensure that your portfolio is sufficiently serviced to ensure customer satisfaction.
  • Ensure that clients portfolios data integrity is accurately maintained.
  • Assists with preparing and presenting business proposals to both existing and new potential customers
  • Maintains close relationships with the Sector Head in order to capitalise on opportunities identified.
  • Deals with, resolves and reports on issues, concerns and complaints as relates to your portfolio or allocated clients.

Requirements:

  • 3 year Degree/Diploma/Higher Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Commerce
  • At least 3 years experience in a sales/business development role preferably in Information Services/ Banking/ Insurance with Information Technology background or similar environment
  • Postgraduate qualification is business administration or commerce will be highly advantageous
  • Account management experience in document management, archival, financial services related or similar industry sales will be preferable
  • Must have business to business (B2B) experience
  • Must have excellent track record in delivering high level sales presentations

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Commission
  • Cellphone and Petrol Allowance
  • Normal Company Benefits

