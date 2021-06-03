Account Manager – Financial Services

Responsibilities:

Provides purpose fit solutions through an in-depth understanding of specific client needs relating to the services the company provides.

Engages with clients on a regular basis to maintain sound relationships

Stays abreast of and informs the General Manager/ Sector Lead of changing market and competitor trends.

Maintains a current and updated database on all clients in own portfolio.

Keeps informed of legislative requirements pertaining to document & records management.

Ensures effective classification of client information to ensure fast and accurate retrieval.

Ensures effective management of documentation and records as defined within the customers document retention strategy by informing customers of past due dates.

Compiles and reports on boxes past due on a quarterly basis.

Develop Account Plans as agreed with General Manager/ Sector Lead for the allocated Portfolio in order to leverage new opportunities and ensure customer retention.

Reports sales and service statistics to the General Manager/ Sector Lead on a weekly basis.

Ensures that the service offering provided satisfies customers needs and identifies leads across their allocated Sector Lead within their Portfolios.

Resolve all enquiries or queries escalated to you within a reasonable timeframe and communicates concerns relating to service delivery to Operations and to respective support and management personnel. Ensures remediation thereof.

Ensure that your portfolio is sufficiently serviced to ensure customer satisfaction.

Ensure that clients portfolios data integrity is accurately maintained.

Assists with preparing and presenting business proposals to both existing and new potential customers

Maintains close relationships with the Sector Head in order to capitalise on opportunities identified.

Deals with, resolves and reports on issues, concerns and complaints as relates to your portfolio or allocated clients.

Requirements:

3 year Degree/Diploma/Higher Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Commerce

At least 3 years experience in a sales/business development role preferably in Information Services/ Banking/ Insurance with Information Technology background or similar environment

Postgraduate qualification is business administration or commerce will be highly advantageous

Account management experience in document management, archival, financial services related or similar industry sales will be preferable

Must have business to business (B2B) experience

Must have excellent track record in delivering high level sales presentations

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

Cellphone and Petrol Allowance

Normal Company Benefits

