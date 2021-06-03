Account Manager – Financial Services

Responsibilities:
- Provides purpose fit solutions through an in-depth understanding of specific client needs relating to the services the company provides.
- Engages with clients on a regular basis to maintain sound relationships
- Stays abreast of and informs the General Manager/ Sector Lead of changing market and competitor trends.
- Maintains a current and updated database on all clients in own portfolio.
- Keeps informed of legislative requirements pertaining to document & records management.
- Ensures effective classification of client information to ensure fast and accurate retrieval.
- Ensures effective management of documentation and records as defined within the customers document retention strategy by informing customers of past due dates.
- Compiles and reports on boxes past due on a quarterly basis.
- Develop Account Plans as agreed with General Manager/ Sector Lead for the allocated Portfolio in order to leverage new opportunities and ensure customer retention.
- Reports sales and service statistics to the General Manager/ Sector Lead on a weekly basis.
- Ensures that the service offering provided satisfies customers needs and identifies leads across their allocated Sector Lead within their Portfolios.
- Resolve all enquiries or queries escalated to you within a reasonable timeframe and communicates concerns relating to service delivery to Operations and to respective support and management personnel. Ensures remediation thereof.
- Ensure that your portfolio is sufficiently serviced to ensure customer satisfaction.
- Ensure that clients portfolios data integrity is accurately maintained.
- Assists with preparing and presenting business proposals to both existing and new potential customers
- Maintains close relationships with the Sector Head in order to capitalise on opportunities identified.
- Ensures effective management of documentation and records as defined within the customers document retention strategy by informing customers of past due dates.
- Deals with, resolves and reports on issues, concerns and complaints as relates to your portfolio or allocated clients.
Requirements:
- 3 year Degree/Diploma/Higher Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Commerce
- At least 3 years experience in a sales/business development role preferably in Information Services/ Banking/ Insurance with Information Technology background or similar environment
- Postgraduate qualification is business administration or commerce will be highly advantageous
- Account management experience in document management, archival, financial services related or similar industry sales will be preferable
- Must have business to business (B2B) experience
- Must have excellent track record in delivering high level sales presentations
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission
- Cellphone and Petrol Allowance
- Normal Company Benefits