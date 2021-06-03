Afrikaans Speaking Telesales Consultant

Our client in the Shipping industry is urgently looking to employ an Afrikaans speaking telesales consultant at their organization

Location: Little Falls, Roodepoort

Requirements: Please Note: If you do not meet all the requirements your application will not be considered

Must have a minimum of 2 years of sales experience

Must be Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Drivers License (preferred)

Must have hardcore cold calling/telesales experience

Must have the ability to close deals

Previous call centre experience

Must have a proven track record of previous sales targets achieved.

Responsibilities:

Sourcing new sales opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound cold calls and emails. (Telesales) therefore strong telephone presence and etiquette is required

Understanding customer needs and requirements.

Close sales and achieve targets

Research, identify potential clients and generate interest to expand our database.

