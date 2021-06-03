Afrikaans Speaking Telesales Consultant

Jun 3, 2021

Our client in the Shipping industry is urgently looking to employ an Afrikaans speaking telesales consultant at their organization

Location: Little Falls, Roodepoort

Requirements: Please Note: If you do not meet all the requirements your application will not be considered

  • Must have a minimum of 2 years of sales experience
  • Must be Fluent in Afrikaans and English
  • Drivers License (preferred)
  • Must have hardcore cold calling/telesales experience
  • Must have the ability to close deals
  • Previous call centre experience
  • Must have a proven track record of previous sales targets achieved.

Responsibilities:

  • Sourcing new sales opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound cold calls and emails. (Telesales) therefore strong telephone presence and etiquette is required
  • Understanding customer needs and requirements.
  • Close sales and achieve targets
  • Research, identify potential clients and generate interest to expand our database.

Learn more/Apply for this position