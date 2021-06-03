Our client in the Shipping industry is urgently looking to employ an Afrikaans speaking telesales consultant at their organization
Location: Little Falls, Roodepoort
Requirements: Please Note: If you do not meet all the requirements your application will not be considered
- Must have a minimum of 2 years of sales experience
- Must be Fluent in Afrikaans and English
- Drivers License (preferred)
- Must have hardcore cold calling/telesales experience
- Must have the ability to close deals
- Previous call centre experience
- Must have a proven track record of previous sales targets achieved.
Responsibilities:
- Sourcing new sales opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound cold calls and emails. (Telesales) therefore strong telephone presence and etiquette is required
- Understanding customer needs and requirements.
- Close sales and achieve targets
- Research, identify potential clients and generate interest to expand our database.