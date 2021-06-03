Angular Developer at Reverside

Jun 3, 2021

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 1 – 2+ years of solid development experience in Angular Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills:

  • 1 to 2 years solid experience in the front end

  • Angular 8/9,

  • Typescript,

  • JavaScript,

  • HTML 5, CSS,

  • Bootstrap,

  • UI, UX design,

  • Node.js, MongoDB and MySQL

