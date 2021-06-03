Angular Developer at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base.

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 1 – 2+ years of solid development experience in Angular Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills:

1 to 2 years solid experience in the front end

Angular 8/9,

Typescript,

JavaScript,

HTML 5, CSS,

Bootstrap,

UI, UX design,

Node.js, MongoDB and MySQL

