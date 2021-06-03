Area Account Manager

  • Chemical Cleaning and Food plant Hygiene.
  • Chemical stock control and logistics.
  • Chemical Usage monitoring and tracking on client sites.
  • Repair and Maintain chemical dispensing equipment.
  • Daily and weekly reporting to Client and Management on matters pertaining to Cleaning and Hygiene practices and issues.
  • Effective problem solving.
  • People management.
  • Data gathering and report generation.
  • Analyze concentration of in-use chemical solutions.
  • Health & Safety training.

Requirements:

  • Chemistry or Engineering qualification will be advantageous.
  • Proven service delivery within a similar position.
  • Minimum requirements – Matric or equivalent.
  • Working experience in the Food Industry or Hygiene industry is essential.
  • Computer literate (e.g. Outlook, Excel and Word)
  • Technical competence in engineering matters will be advantageous.
  • Good communication and report writing skills.
  • Drivers license and own transport essential.
  • Prepared to work flexi hours.
  • Fluent in both English and Afrikaans.
  • Desire to learn and has good problem solving / troubleshooting skills.
  • Self-Motivated and able to work with limited supervision and with close attention to detail.
  • Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction (Professional disposition, verbal and written) and liaison with Management, Co-Workers and client.
  • Medically fit to fulfil the role which may require some manual tasks.
  • Excellent Interpersonal; verbal and written communication skills.
  • Ability to Identify and prospect New Business Development opportunities in the area.
  • Ability to build strong client relationships.

