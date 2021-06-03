Area Account Manager

- Chemical Cleaning and Food plant Hygiene.
- Chemical stock control and logistics.
- Chemical Usage monitoring and tracking on client sites.
- Repair and Maintain chemical dispensing equipment.
- Daily and weekly reporting to Client and Management on matters pertaining to Cleaning and Hygiene practices and issues.
- Effective problem solving.
- People management.
- Data gathering and report generation.
- Analyze concentration of in-use chemical solutions.
- Health & Safety training.
Requirements:
- Chemistry or Engineering qualification will be advantageous.
- Proven service delivery within a similar position.
- Minimum requirements – Matric or equivalent.
- Working experience in the Food Industry or Hygiene industry is essential.
- Computer literate (e.g. Outlook, Excel and Word)
- Technical competence in engineering matters will be advantageous.
- Good communication and report writing skills.
- Drivers license and own transport essential.
- Prepared to work flexi hours.
- Fluent in both English and Afrikaans.
- Desire to learn and has good problem solving / troubleshooting skills.
- Self-Motivated and able to work with limited supervision and with close attention to detail.
- Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction (Professional disposition, verbal and written) and liaison with Management, Co-Workers and client.
- Medically fit to fulfil the role which may require some manual tasks.
- Excellent Interpersonal; verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to Identify and prospect New Business Development opportunities in the area.
- Ability to build strong client relationships.