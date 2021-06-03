Assistant Accountant at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

A large manufacturing client based in Ga-Rankuwa is looking to appoint an Assistant Accountant to compile and provide accurate and timeous Financial information to Plant Management in order to make informed business decisions.

You will have a completed BCom degree with 3 years of experience in a similar role in a MANUFACTURING environment.

You will have tenacity, a high-stress tolerance, and strong information monitoring and follow-up.

Key Performance Areas

Financial Strategy:

Participate in organisational strategy management from a financial management perspective.

General Financial:

Provide Financial analysis and support to management and all operational areas of the business.

Maintain and update accounting system (ERP: BPCS)

Ensure compliance with internal control

Budget / Forecast:

Assist with preparation Operational budget and load budget on the system

Assist with preparation of Operational forecast on the system.

Financial reporting & General Ledger:

Prepare financial reports and returns.

Analyse and interpret finance reports and statistical data.

Generate information and report for internal and external use.

Investigate and action financial variances (budget/forecast).

Compile the weekly BU flash result and analyse variances.

Consolidate the compile the BU capex reports.

Compile weekly sales reports.

Compile balance sheet account reconciliation.

Investigate and action balance sheet account variances.

Prepare and post Journal entries.

Audits and Financial Period End processes:

Assist with preparations of the year-end statutory audit (External and Internal) in line with the consolidates audit plan.

Prepare ledge balance and an initial balance including all reconciliations, balance sheet accounts and support documentation.

Prepare year-end reporting Accounting and Tax packs

Follow up and action Audit finding.

Cost Accounting:

Prepare and review details product costing analysis for all new parts

Analysis all current parts and make recommendations for the financial recovery on distressed parts.

Calculate and propose potential price increases

Review GP percentage of individual BOM’s and identify distress parts

Ensure that the routings reflect the time standards and delete obsolete routings

Investigate Purchase price variances (PPV)

Identify improvement opportunity and make recommendation for improvement

Participate in continuous improvement initiatives.

Creditors, Banking & Cash management:

Verify weekly transfer (Creditor and wages)

Review and authorise creditors reconciliations, exception reports and payment

Approval of payment on the banking system

Debtors:

Maintain and update the tolling account and reconciliation

Review and analyse the debtors age analysis, ensuring timely payments from customer.

CAPEX & Fixed assets:

Calculate ROI on proposed CAPEX

Complete CAPEX/disposal / transfer applications

Monitor and report CAPEX monthly spend vs budget

Maintain and update the foxed assets register (issues Asset No’s etc.)

Statutory Returns:

Prepare business tax returns (VAT, UIF, PAYE, WCA)

Comply with value -added tax administration

Review statistics returns.

Stock Control:

Monitor and review holding

Oversee stock takes

Analyses and investigate stock count variances

Maintain the integrity of the stock Sub system.

Learn more/Apply for this position