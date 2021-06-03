Assistant Accountant at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Jun 3, 2021

A large manufacturing client based in Ga-Rankuwa is looking to appoint an Assistant Accountant to compile and provide accurate and timeous Financial information to Plant Management in order to make informed business decisions.

You will have a completed BCom degree with 3 years of experience in a similar role in a MANUFACTURING environment.

You will have tenacity, a high-stress tolerance, and strong information monitoring and follow-up.

Key Performance Areas
Financial Strategy:

  • Participate in organisational strategy management from a financial management perspective.

General Financial:

  • Provide Financial analysis and support to management and all operational areas of the business.
  • Maintain and update accounting system (ERP: BPCS)
  • Ensure compliance with internal control

Budget / Forecast:

  • Assist with preparation Operational budget and load budget on the system
  • Assist with preparation of Operational forecast on the system.

Financial reporting & General Ledger:

  • Prepare financial reports and returns.
  • Analyse and interpret finance reports and statistical data.
  • Generate information and report for internal and external use.
  • Investigate and action financial variances (budget/forecast).
  • Compile the weekly BU flash result and analyse variances.
  • Consolidate the compile the BU capex reports.
  • Compile weekly sales reports.
  • Compile balance sheet account reconciliation.
  • Investigate and action balance sheet account variances.
  • Prepare and post Journal entries.

Audits and Financial Period End processes:

  • Assist with preparations of the year-end statutory audit (External and Internal) in line with the consolidates audit plan.
  • Prepare ledge balance and an initial balance including all reconciliations, balance sheet accounts and support documentation.
  • Prepare year-end reporting Accounting and Tax packs
  • Follow up and action Audit finding.

Cost Accounting:

  • Prepare and review details product costing analysis for all new parts
  • Analysis all current parts and make recommendations for the financial recovery on distressed parts.
  • Calculate and propose potential price increases
  • Review GP percentage of individual BOM’s and identify distress parts
  • Ensure that the routings reflect the time standards and delete obsolete routings
  • Investigate Purchase price variances (PPV)
  • Identify improvement opportunity and make recommendation for improvement
  • Participate in continuous improvement initiatives.

Creditors, Banking & Cash management:

  • Verify weekly transfer (Creditor and wages)
  • Review and authorise creditors reconciliations, exception reports and payment
  • Approval of payment on the banking system

Debtors:

  • Maintain and update the tolling account and reconciliation
  • Review and analyse the debtors age analysis, ensuring timely payments from customer.

CAPEX & Fixed assets:

  • Calculate ROI on proposed CAPEX
  • Complete CAPEX/disposal / transfer applications
  • Monitor and report CAPEX monthly spend vs budget
  • Maintain and update the foxed assets register (issues Asset No’s etc.)

Statutory Returns:

  • Prepare business tax returns (VAT, UIF, PAYE, WCA)
  • Comply with value -added tax administration
  • Review statistics returns.

Stock Control:

  • Monitor and review holding
  • Oversee stock takes
  • Analyses and investigate stock count variances
  • Maintain the integrity of the stock Sub system.

Learn more/Apply for this position