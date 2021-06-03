Assistant Accountant at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

A large manufacturing client based in Ga-Rankuwa is looking to appoint an Assistant Accountant to compile and provide accurate and timeous Financial information to Plant Management in order to make informed business decisions.
You will have a completed BCom degree with 3 years of experience in a similar role in a MANUFACTURING environment.
You will have tenacity, a high-stress tolerance, and strong information monitoring and follow-up.
Key Performance Areas
Financial Strategy:
- Participate in organisational strategy management from a financial management perspective.
General Financial:
- Provide Financial analysis and support to management and all operational areas of the business.
- Maintain and update accounting system (ERP: BPCS)
- Ensure compliance with internal control
Budget / Forecast:
- Assist with preparation Operational budget and load budget on the system
- Assist with preparation of Operational forecast on the system.
Financial reporting & General Ledger:
- Prepare financial reports and returns.
- Analyse and interpret finance reports and statistical data.
- Generate information and report for internal and external use.
- Investigate and action financial variances (budget/forecast).
- Compile the weekly BU flash result and analyse variances.
- Consolidate the compile the BU capex reports.
- Compile weekly sales reports.
- Compile balance sheet account reconciliation.
- Investigate and action balance sheet account variances.
- Prepare and post Journal entries.
Audits and Financial Period End processes:
- Assist with preparations of the year-end statutory audit (External and Internal) in line with the consolidates audit plan.
- Prepare ledge balance and an initial balance including all reconciliations, balance sheet accounts and support documentation.
- Prepare year-end reporting Accounting and Tax packs
- Follow up and action Audit finding.
Cost Accounting:
- Prepare and review details product costing analysis for all new parts
- Analysis all current parts and make recommendations for the financial recovery on distressed parts.
- Calculate and propose potential price increases
- Review GP percentage of individual BOM’s and identify distress parts
- Ensure that the routings reflect the time standards and delete obsolete routings
- Investigate Purchase price variances (PPV)
- Identify improvement opportunity and make recommendation for improvement
- Participate in continuous improvement initiatives.
Creditors, Banking & Cash management:
- Verify weekly transfer (Creditor and wages)
- Review and authorise creditors reconciliations, exception reports and payment
- Approval of payment on the banking system
Debtors:
- Maintain and update the tolling account and reconciliation
- Review and analyse the debtors age analysis, ensuring timely payments from customer.
CAPEX & Fixed assets:
- Calculate ROI on proposed CAPEX
- Complete CAPEX/disposal / transfer applications
- Monitor and report CAPEX monthly spend vs budget
- Maintain and update the foxed assets register (issues Asset No’s etc.)
Statutory Returns:
- Prepare business tax returns (VAT, UIF, PAYE, WCA)
- Comply with value -added tax administration
- Review statistics returns.
Stock Control:
- Monitor and review holding
- Oversee stock takes
- Analyses and investigate stock count variances
- Maintain the integrity of the stock Sub system.