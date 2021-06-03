Assistant Director: Science and Technology (S&T) Expenditure Planning12 months contract

KPI

Assisting with the implementation of the survey on government funding on scientific and technological activities (STA)

? Assist with the design of the survey and enhancement ofthe survey template questionnaire ? Survey designedand survey template enhanced

? Assist with training on how to complete the questionnaire etc

? Information provided on how to complete the questionnaires

? Prepare and dispatch questionnaire to national and provincial departments

? Questionnaire prepared and dispatched

? Assist with the collection of theannual STA datafrom relevant national andprovincial departments.

Receive questionnaire and assist validationfor completeness and accuracy

? Analyse STA data through statistical software’s

Coordinate the workshop for providing report results and recommendations

Assisting with the development and maintenancesystems tools for monitoring government investment in science and technology

? Assist with reviewing and enhancing existing systems and processes for monitoring government investment into science and technology

? Inputs provided to review and enhance the online system and templates

? Coordinate and ensure that reports are submitted according to project plans

? Reports received and captured to update progress

? Coordinate project meetings and distribute required information for the various project

? Meetings coordinated and documentation distributed and make follow-up when required

? Update andmaintain database systems to support STA monitoring

? Up to date database systems for public funding for science and technology.

Providing support in the production of statistical data from Research Information Management System

? Review and provide inputs in the definitions of RIMS

Draft the recommendation for consultation and approval

? Recommendations drafted for consultation and approval

? Assist with coordination ofDST’s user requirementsaccess and provide users with technical support

? User requirement identified and technical support provided

? Attend bi-weeklymeetings as means of monitoring the operations of the systems and participation by institutions

? Report on analysis undertaken

? Monitoring reports on recommendation provided on the usage of the system

Administrative and llogistical support

? Coordinate and provide logistical support for workshops / events such as venue, transport

? Well-arrangedvenues, transport, etc. for events/ workshops

? Complete the necessary supply chain management (SCM) forms, submit and liaise with Finance for procurement.

? Draft communiqu for internal and external stakeholders such as remind letters to relevant stakeholders

? Communiqu drafted

? Develop database and maintain th

Knowledge

? Understanding National S&T policy and other national policies

? Good knowledge of South Africa’s S&T policy environment.

? Understanding of the National System of Innovation, White Paper on Science and Technology Strategic Management Model for Science and Technology, 10-year Innovation plan

? Public Finance Management legislation.

? Practical knowledge of government programmes for investment in research, science and technology

Skills

? Good communication and report writing skills

? Project management? Quantitative analytical skills

? Proficiency in statistical data analysis software packages

? Ability to understand new concepts quickly

? Stakeholder relation? Research and analytical skills

? Planning and Coordination

? Computer literacy (MS Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint)

? Statistical analysis skills, with proficiency in data 6management and relevant software packages.

Experience

? 3 years supervisory experience in statistical data analysis

LEARNING INDICATORS/QUALIFICATIONS

tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Statistics / Economics/ Finance / Natural Sciences

Desired Skills:

see above spec

