Assistant Director: Science and Technology (S&T) Expenditure Planning12 months contract

KPI
Assisting with the implementation of the survey on government funding on scientific and technological activities (STA)
? Assist with the design of the survey and enhancement ofthe survey template questionnaire ? Survey designedand survey template enhanced
? Assist with training on how to complete the questionnaire etc
? Information provided on how to complete the questionnaires
? Prepare and dispatch questionnaire to national and provincial departments
? Questionnaire prepared and dispatched
? Assist with the collection of theannual STA datafrom relevant national andprovincial departments.
Receive questionnaire and assist validationfor completeness and accuracy
? Analyse STA data through statistical software’s
Coordinate the workshop for providing report results and recommendations
Assisting with the development and maintenancesystems tools for monitoring government investment in science and technology
? Assist with reviewing and enhancing existing systems and processes for monitoring government investment into science and technology
? Inputs provided to review and enhance the online system and templates
? Coordinate and ensure that reports are submitted according to project plans
? Reports received and captured to update progress
? Coordinate project meetings and distribute required information for the various project
? Meetings coordinated and documentation distributed and make follow-up when required
? Update andmaintain database systems to support STA monitoring
? Up to date database systems for public funding for science and technology.
Providing support in the production of statistical data from Research Information Management System
? Review and provide inputs in the definitions of RIMS
Draft the recommendation for consultation and approval
? Recommendations drafted for consultation and approval
? Assist with coordination ofDST’s user requirementsaccess and provide users with technical support
? User requirement identified and technical support provided
? Attend bi-weeklymeetings as means of monitoring the operations of the systems and participation by institutions
? Report on analysis undertaken
? Monitoring reports on recommendation provided on the usage of the system
Administrative and llogistical support
? Coordinate and provide logistical support for workshops / events such as venue, transport
? Well-arrangedvenues, transport, etc. for events/ workshops
? Complete the necessary supply chain management (SCM) forms, submit and liaise with Finance for procurement.
? Draft communiqu for internal and external stakeholders such as remind letters to relevant stakeholders
? Communiqu drafted
? Develop database and maintain th
Knowledge
? Understanding National S&T policy and other national policies
? Good knowledge of South Africa’s S&T policy environment.
? Understanding of the National System of Innovation, White Paper on Science and Technology Strategic Management Model for Science and Technology, 10-year Innovation plan
? Public Finance Management legislation.
? Practical knowledge of government programmes for investment in research, science and technology
Skills
? Good communication and report writing skills
? Project management? Quantitative analytical skills
? Proficiency in statistical data analysis software packages
? Ability to understand new concepts quickly
? Stakeholder relation? Research and analytical skills
? Planning and Coordination
? Computer literacy (MS Word, Excel, Access and PowerPoint)
? Statistical analysis skills, with proficiency in data 6management and relevant software packages.
Experience
? 3 years supervisory experience in statistical data analysis
LEARNING INDICATORS/QUALIFICATIONS
tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Statistics / Economics/ Finance / Natural Sciences
Desired Skills:
- see above spec