Azure/SQL Developer

Jun 3, 2021

This role is to support all Data driven requirements for ODS, Operational Reporting and Revenue Assurance solution.

  • The role is an Azure/SQL Developer to assist the Roaming Ninjas team to develop and implement the ODS, Operational Reporting stack and Revenue Assurance solution on the Microsoft Azure stack.
  • Output will be developing, enhancing and maintaining the ODS and reporting solution.
  • The candidate will require senior skills within the Microsoft Stack, namely: SQL DBA, SQL DB’s, T SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, Power BI and Power Apps as well as Microsoft Azure stack, namely: SQL Azure Db, Azure Data factory and SQL Azure Reporting.
  • 5 years’ experience in the above mention skill set is required.

Desired Skills:

  • T SQL
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • SSAS
  • SQL Azure Db
  • Azure Data factory and SQL Azure Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position