This role is to support all Data driven requirements for ODS, Operational Reporting and Revenue Assurance solution.
- The role is an Azure/SQL Developer to assist the Roaming Ninjas team to develop and implement the ODS, Operational Reporting stack and Revenue Assurance solution on the Microsoft Azure stack.
- Output will be developing, enhancing and maintaining the ODS and reporting solution.
- The candidate will require senior skills within the Microsoft Stack, namely: SQL DBA, SQL DB’s, T SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, Power BI and Power Apps as well as Microsoft Azure stack, namely: SQL Azure Db, Azure Data factory and SQL Azure Reporting.
- 5 years’ experience in the above mention skill set is required.
Desired Skills:
- T SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SSAS
- SQL Azure Db
- Azure Data factory and SQL Azure Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years