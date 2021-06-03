Azure/SQL Developer

This role is to support all Data driven requirements for ODS, Operational Reporting and Revenue Assurance solution.

The role is an Azure/SQL Developer to assist the Roaming Ninjas team to develop and implement the ODS, Operational Reporting stack and Revenue Assurance solution on the Microsoft Azure stack.

Output will be developing, enhancing and maintaining the ODS and reporting solution.

The candidate will require senior skills within the Microsoft Stack, namely: SQL DBA, SQL DB’s, T SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, Power BI and Power Apps as well as Microsoft Azure stack, namely: SQL Azure Db, Azure Data factory and SQL Azure Reporting.

5 years’ experience in the above mention skill set is required.

Desired Skills:

T SQL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

SQL Azure Db

Azure Data factory and SQL Azure Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

