B2B Lead Generation – Sales Representative at Hustle Consulting

Do people sometimes think you’re a bit pushy but can’t help but like you anyway? Do you like to win? If this describes you then you might be exactly who we want in our Sales Development Representative (SDR) team.

Does this also sound like you?

You have experience in Business-to-Business selling

You love talking to people, especially people you have never been officially introduced to

You know how to make a first impression that counts

You have a genuine interest in others and want to help them solve their problems

You like to take responsibility

Meeting and exceeding targets gives you a thrill – in fact, working under the pressure of a number you need to hit is when you do your best work

Working for just a salary makes no sense to you – you want to work better and therefore earn better

You want to build a long-term career in sales

You can think on your feet and find creative ways to solve problems

You got the Start-up Hustle down – do what need to be done, make your own coffee, don’t let stuff get in your way

A bit more about the role

Our SDR team is the first engagement most prospective customers have. It’s a very important position and has a direct impact on the bottom line. The job is to proactively reach out to potential customers via phone, email, or social media and get them fired up about the company and what it can do for their business. You will then hand over this hot lead to our team of specialist closers who will do the demo and take the potential customer to confirmed customer. You will initiate between 50 and 80 outbound engagements, either via phone, email, or social media, each day

What else we are looking for

2+ years’ experience in B2B selling

Proven track record of meeting and exceeding targets

Great communications skills – good telephone manner, can write a good email, and know-how to listen actively and with empathy

Deeply passionate about sales success and helping other businesses achieve their sales objectives

Love working with technology and happy to learn new platforms when they are implemented

Strong problem-solving abilities

Like working in a team – can give and receive critical feedback

Positive, resilient, and determined mindset

Drive, grit, and a get-it-done

Desired Skills:

B2B

Sales

Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position