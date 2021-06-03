Bemarking en Bestuur at TGN Global

TGN GLOBAL

SUCCESS BREEDS SUCCESS!!!

Gevestigde Maatskappy sedert 1987 brei uit in Centurion, Gauteng en omliggende areas.

Ons is opsoek na dinamiese en doelgerigde, passievolle mense om by ons mpy aan te sluit, om ‘n loopbaan in Bemarking en Bestuur te bou.

Hier is n geleentheid om bo jou huidige omstandighede uit te styg!!!

POSTE BESKIKBAAR

– Junior en Senior Bemarkings Bestuurders

Ons Bied :

Volledige opleiding

Vergoedingspakket van R18000

Mediese bydrae

Puik ondersteunings raamwerk

Uitstekende kort en langtermyn bevordering

Voltooi aansoek vir ‘n onderhoud!!!

Established Company since 1987 are expanding in Centurion, Gauteng and surrounding areas.

We are looking for dynamic, goal driven and passionate individuals to join our company, to build a career in Marketing and Management.

This is your opportunity to rise above your current circumstances!!!

We Offer:

Full Training

Remuneration Package of R18000

Medical Aid Contribution

Company Benefits

Excellent Support Structure

Great Short and Long Term growth within our company.

Complete your application for a Interview!!!!!

Desired Skills:

Bilingual

committed

Commucation

target driven

self motivated

Teamwork

New Business Development

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our international company was founded in South Africa in 1987, operating successfully since then with a 100% success rate. It has expanded into three other countries namely Namibia, the United Kingdom and Taiwan.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Fuel Allowance

Mobile Phone

