Bemarking en Bestuur at TGN Global

TGN GLOBAL
SUCCESS BREEDS SUCCESS!!!
Gevestigde Maatskappy sedert 1987 brei uit in Centurion, Gauteng en omliggende areas.
Ons is opsoek na dinamiese en doelgerigde, passievolle mense om by ons mpy aan te sluit, om ‘n loopbaan in Bemarking en Bestuur te bou.
Hier is n geleentheid om bo jou huidige omstandighede uit te styg!!!
POSTE BESKIKBAAR
– Junior en Senior Bemarkings Bestuurders
Ons Bied :
- Volledige opleiding
- Vergoedingspakket van R18000
- Mediese bydrae
- Puik ondersteunings raamwerk
- Uitstekende kort en langtermyn bevordering
Voltooi aansoek vir ‘n onderhoud!!!
Established Company since 1987 are expanding in Centurion, Gauteng and surrounding areas.
We are looking for dynamic, goal driven and passionate individuals to join our company, to build a career in Marketing and Management.
This is your opportunity to rise above your current circumstances!!!
We Offer:
- Full Training
- Remuneration Package of R18000
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Company Benefits
- Excellent Support Structure
- Great Short and Long Term growth within our company.
Complete your application for a Interview!!!!!
Desired Skills:
- Bilingual
- committed
- Commucation
- target driven
- self motivated
- Teamwork
- New Business Development
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our international company was founded in South Africa in 1987, operating successfully since then with a 100% success rate. It has expanded into three other countries namely Namibia, the United Kingdom and Taiwan.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Fuel Allowance
- Mobile Phone