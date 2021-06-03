Business Analyst (SAP BW)

The successful candidate will be required to apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on medium to large projects / medium risk. To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals and to elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.
Candidates with SAP BW will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- Sap Bw
- Banking
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma