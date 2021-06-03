Buyer Senior

This is an excellent opportunity within a stable company based in an Industrial Area for a seasoned Engineering Buyer

Essential requirements 5-10 years’ experience in purchasing, procuring of the following: Motor vehicle parts and spares

Trailers

Forklifts Machinery ie Shredders, Ball Mills, Choppers etc –

Parts and spares Consumables being all technical products ie valves, fittings etc

Electrical consumables and engineering components

Other responsibilities include: Processing of PO, GR and invoicing on Pastel Evolution – Pastel experience essential

Maintain fleet and licensing

Reconciliation of stock on Excel

Fuel usage

Insurance claims and credit application

Staff supervision

Matric and valid driver’s licence

Clear credit record

Desired Skills:

Engineering buying

Procurement adminsitration

MS Excel

Pastel Evolution

Supplier Negotiation

Purchasing

Supplier evaluation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Stable company

Learn more/Apply for this position