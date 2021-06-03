Buyer Senior

This is an excellent opportunity within a stable company based in an Industrial Area for a seasoned Engineering Buyer
Essential requirements 5-10 years’ experience in purchasing, procuring of the following: Motor vehicle parts and spares
Trailers
Forklifts Machinery ie Shredders, Ball Mills, Choppers etc –
Parts and spares Consumables being all technical products ie valves, fittings etc
Electrical consumables and engineering components
Other responsibilities include: Processing of PO, GR and invoicing on Pastel Evolution – Pastel experience essential
Maintain fleet and licensing
Reconciliation of stock on Excel
Fuel usage
Insurance claims and credit application
Staff supervision
Matric and valid driver’s licence
Clear credit record
Desired Skills:
- Engineering buying
- Procurement adminsitration
- MS Excel
- Pastel Evolution
- Supplier Negotiation
- Purchasing
- Supplier evaluation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Stable company