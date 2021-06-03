Buyer Senior

This is an excellent opportunity within a stable company based in an Industrial Area for a seasoned Engineering Buyer

Essential requirements 5-10 years’ experience in purchasing, procuring of the following: Motor vehicle parts and spares
Trailers
Forklifts Machinery ie Shredders, Ball Mills, Choppers etc –
Parts and spares Consumables being all technical products ie valves, fittings etc
Electrical consumables and engineering components

Other responsibilities include: Processing of PO, GR and invoicing on Pastel Evolution – Pastel experience essential
Maintain fleet and licensing
Reconciliation of stock on Excel
Fuel usage
Insurance claims and credit application
Staff supervision

Matric and valid driver’s licence
Clear credit record

Desired Skills:

  • Engineering buying
  • Procurement adminsitration
  • MS Excel
  • Pastel Evolution
  • Supplier Negotiation
  • Purchasing
  • Supplier evaluation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Stable company

