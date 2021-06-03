Calling all Career Starters at Capital Growth

Jun 3, 2021

All Matriculants & Graduates are welcome! Marketing Company has designed a platform for youthful ambitious individuals who want to start a career within the sales& leadership industry.
Minimum to no experience required as we provide adequate training to successful applicants.
6 Openings currently. Cut off is the end June.

Basic Requirements:

Sales Driven
Great Attitude
Well Spoken
Confident
Student Mentality
Valid SA ID
Senior Certificate

Applicants must be living in & around Cape Town/Bo Kaap region.
Career growth is well-paced and realistic, based on how well you learn & apply.

Desired Skills:

  • communication
  • team oriented
  • Sales
  • client
  • Career Path

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

