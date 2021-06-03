Central Manager at Massmart

Summary: To optimise the flow of goods, inventory, service levels and rebates in the Wholesale Supply Chain through analysis and collaboration with the Replenishment and Demand Planning functions.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Execute Supply Chain Strategy:

Develop the supply chain channel strategy.

Grow network participation.

Automate Replenishment.

Optimise stock holding and service level.

Ways of Working and Reporting:

Support in the creation of standardised ways of working within the Supply Chain Team and between other stakeholders.

Generate standardised reporting for management control and insight and functional support.

Supply Chain Continuous Improvement and Innovation:

Perform root cause analysis on outliers in replenishment and forecasting and coordinate corrections with forecast and replenishment team.

Support transformation initiatives driving innovation within the supply chain function.

Relationship Management:

Maintain effective relationships amongst planners, operations, finance and central distribution which will lead to effective knowledge sharing and an optimal consensus forecast to better guide the supply chain, central warehousing and logistics

requirements

requirements Provide input to the Planning organization in developing inventory strategies and impact on central network (Range, new suppliers, etc.)

Manage and foster a trust relationship with all internal and external stakeholders

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position:

Matric / Grade 12.

Relevant Tertiary Qualification / Certification.

Experience in a retail, demand planning and logistics environment.

SAP / ERP / BI / F&R / EWMS, Manugistics or other software related to inventory demand planning / optimization systems experience.

Commercial orientation and skills.

Competencies and Skills:

Exceptional Commercial/ finance understanding and extensive experience.

Exceptional analytical ability.

Excellent planning and organizational skills.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to interact and influence at all levels across the organization.

Facilitation and negotiation skills.

Strong technical skills with the ability to model and forecast stock.

High level of detail attention and ability to stay focused.

Understanding of stock, ranging, planning, warehousing and distribution.

Self-starter with high energy.

Desired Skills:

Central Planning

Demand Planning

Supply Chain Strategy

Automate Replenishment

Inventory Strategies

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Retail

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position