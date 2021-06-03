A well established company in the banking sector is seeking for a Change Manager to join their team based in Johannesburg
This role is a 3 month contract Paying R500 to R600 per hour
Applicants must have:
Change Management knowledge and experience, Inter-personal relations skills, presentation and communication skills
They will be working on;
On specific projects: Change Management strategy and delivery, stakeholder management, Assessment and embedment
Desired Skills:
- Change Management Strategy
- Stakeholder Management
- Impact Assessment