Change Manager

A well established company in the banking sector is seeking for a Change Manager to join their team based in Johannesburg

This role is a 3 month contract Paying R500 to R600 per hour

Applicants must have:

Change Management knowledge and experience, Inter-personal relations skills, presentation and communication skills

They will be working on;

On specific projects: Change Management strategy and delivery, stakeholder management, Assessment and embedment

Desired Skills:

Change Management Strategy

Stakeholder Management

Impact Assessment

