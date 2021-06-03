Change Manager

The Project focuses on implementation of a Downtime Delay Management System (DDMS) to create an integrated group wide standard on: delay or downtime capture and reporting, delay or downtime codes, availability and operating factor in order to enhance performance monitoring, management control and decision making.

Identifying individual Key Stakeholders and Stakeholder groups

Conducting regular interviews with individuals / groups to analyse expectations and concerns

Managing requirements Providing information to Stakeholders on a consistent basis

Communication is a very important part of this role

End users engagement critical

This role is to start on the 1ste of July 2021

