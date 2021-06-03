Commercial Underwriter

Internal Broker / Senior Commercial Underwriter with relevant insurance qualifications (NQF FAIS compliance & RE5) and minimum 5 years’ commercial underwriting, preferably in a Broker environment, required to start asap, with an FSP based in Bedfordview.

Minimum requirements:

Matric

FAIS compliance as set by FSCA

RE5 essential

Minimum 5 years’ commercial underwriting experience, preferably in a Broker environment, required

Responsibilities:

Support AE

Minimise cancellations and meet retention targets

Meet new business growth targets

Relationship building and maintenance

Enquiries re products, cover, processes etc

New business underwriting

Renewals

Endorsements

Re-Broking

Refunds

Raise invoices

