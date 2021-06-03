Commercial Underwriter

Internal Broker / Senior Commercial Underwriter with relevant insurance qualifications (NQF FAIS compliance & RE5) and minimum 5 years’ commercial underwriting, preferably in a Broker environment, required to start asap, with an FSP based in Bedfordview.

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric
  • FAIS compliance as set by FSCA
  • RE5 essential
  • Minimum 5 years’ commercial underwriting experience, preferably in a Broker environment, required

Responsibilities:

  • Support AE
  • Minimise cancellations and meet retention targets
  • Meet new business growth targets
  • Relationship building and maintenance
  • Enquiries re products, cover, processes etc
  • New business underwriting
  • Renewals
  • Endorsements
  • Re-Broking
  • Refunds
  • Raise invoices

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

