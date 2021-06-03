Internal Broker / Senior Commercial Underwriter with relevant insurance qualifications (NQF FAIS compliance & RE5) and minimum 5 years’ commercial underwriting, preferably in a Broker environment, required to start asap, with an FSP based in Bedfordview.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric
- FAIS compliance as set by FSCA
- RE5 essential
- Minimum 5 years’ commercial underwriting experience, preferably in a Broker environment, required
Responsibilities:
- Support AE
- Minimise cancellations and meet retention targets
- Meet new business growth targets
- Relationship building and maintenance
- Enquiries re products, cover, processes etc
- New business underwriting
- Renewals
- Endorsements
- Re-Broking
- Refunds
- Raise invoices
If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- underwriting
- underwriter
- commercial underwriter
- commercial underwriting
- NQF
- RE
- Commercial Insurance
- Insurance Brokerage
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years