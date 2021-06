Commercial Underwriting Consultant

Commercial Underwriter with minimum 3 years’ short term insurance and 2 years’ commercial lines underwriting experience, required to underwrite new and existing business.

Minimum requirements:

Matric/Grade 12 essential

NQF4 Short Term Insurance qualification/relevant FAIS credits required

RE5 essential

Minimum 3 years’ short term insurance experience required

Minimum 2 years’ Commercial Lines underwriting experience essential

Excellent verbal and written communication (English and Afrikaans) essential

Responsibilities:

Issue new policies

Renewals

Endorsements

Prepare new quotes

Negotiate renewal terms and prepare documentation

Checking policies before sending to Brokers

Telephonic liaison with Brokers re queries, amendments, additions to policies

Electronic filing

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

commercial underwriting

commercial underwriter

NQF4

RE

commercial insurance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position