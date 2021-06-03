Corporate Account Manager

Responsibilities:
- Generating new business through corporate sales and forging strong relationships with corporate clients
- Main point of contact for a portfolio of corporate customers
- Pursue prospective accounts & promote the relevant products within your portfolio.
- Prepare proposals and sales agreements/contracts ensuring adherence to rules and guidelines and pricing schedules
- Build long-term relationships with new and existing accounts while achieving sales and revenue targets
- Responsible for all stages of the sales process form prospecting to account onboarding, communication, billing requirements order fulfillment and account escalations management
- Work together with the Key Account Manager to execute the corporate channel strategy
- Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs for product enhancements
Requirements:
- Matric. Tertiary diploma or degree advantage
- Minimum 3 – 5 years account manager experience preferably in ISP industry
- Knowledge of the ISP industry and products advantageous
- Experience in managing commercial relationships and engagements is essential.
- Only EE candidates need to apply
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.