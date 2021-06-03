Corporate Account Manager

Jun 3, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Generating new business through corporate sales and forging strong relationships with corporate clients
  • Main point of contact for a portfolio of corporate customers
  • Pursue prospective accounts & promote the relevant products within your portfolio.
  • Prepare proposals and sales agreements/contracts ensuring adherence to rules and guidelines and pricing schedules
  • Build long-term relationships with new and existing accounts while achieving sales and revenue targets
  • Responsible for all stages of the sales process form prospecting to account onboarding, communication, billing requirements order fulfillment and account escalations management
  • Work together with the Key Account Manager to execute the corporate channel strategy
  • Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs for product enhancements

Requirements:

  • Matric. Tertiary diploma or degree advantage
  • Minimum 3 – 5 years account manager experience preferably in ISP industry
  • Knowledge of the ISP industry and products advantageous
  • Experience in managing commercial relationships and engagements is essential.
  • Only EE candidates need to apply

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

