Corporate Account Manager

Responsibilities:

Generating new business through corporate sales and forging strong relationships with corporate clients

Main point of contact for a portfolio of corporate customers

Pursue prospective accounts & promote the relevant products within your portfolio.

Prepare proposals and sales agreements/contracts ensuring adherence to rules and guidelines and pricing schedules

Build long-term relationships with new and existing accounts while achieving sales and revenue targets

Responsible for all stages of the sales process form prospecting to account onboarding, communication, billing requirements order fulfillment and account escalations management

Work together with the Key Account Manager to execute the corporate channel strategy

Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs for product enhancements

Requirements:

Matric. Tertiary diploma or degree advantage

Minimum 3 – 5 years account manager experience preferably in ISP industry

Knowledge of the ISP industry and products advantageous

Experience in managing commercial relationships and engagements is essential.

