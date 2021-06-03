Cost Accountant

Jun 3, 2021

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Product costing, Overhead costing and unit cost
  • Efficiency and cost reduction
  • Overseeing full costing function – Standard costing
  • Analyse operational and BOM costs
  • Analyse inventory movements and reports
  • Identify possible opportunities for gross margin improvement
  • Responsible for variance analyses
  • Assist and identify cost saving initiatives
  • Assist with maintenance and set-up of Master data and BOMs
  • Oversee the production planning to meet delivery expectations
  • Assist with managing the ERP process
  • Monthly and quarterly reporting

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Minimum Education: Cost management diploma or relevant Accounting Diploma/Degree.
  • CIMA would be an advantage.
  • Minimum least five years’ experience in a manufacturing environment, covering production costing, planning and ERP.
  • Proven track record of Managerial skills
  • Fluent in English – verbal and written
  • Analyzing and interpreting Information
  • Data analytical skills
  • Strong Excel skills (expert level +)
  • Excellent communication and people skills
  • Attention to detail. Accuracy of work. Thoroughness.
  • Self-motivation. Ability to work independently.
  • Knowledge of Syspro

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Desired Skills:

  • Finance
  • Financial

