Cost Accountant

Duties & Responsibilities
- Product costing, Overhead costing and unit cost
- Efficiency and cost reduction
- Overseeing full costing function – Standard costing
- Analyse operational and BOM costs
- Analyse inventory movements and reports
- Identify possible opportunities for gross margin improvement
- Responsible for variance analyses
- Assist and identify cost saving initiatives
- Assist with maintenance and set-up of Master data and BOMs
- Oversee the production planning to meet delivery expectations
- Assist with managing the ERP process
- Monthly and quarterly reporting
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Minimum Education: Cost management diploma or relevant Accounting Diploma/Degree.
- CIMA would be an advantage.
- Minimum least five years’ experience in a manufacturing environment, covering production costing, planning and ERP.
- Proven track record of Managerial skills
- Fluent in English – verbal and written
- Analyzing and interpreting Information
- Data analytical skills
- Strong Excel skills (expert level +)
- Excellent communication and people skills
- Attention to detail. Accuracy of work. Thoroughness.
- Self-motivation. Ability to work independently.
- Knowledge of Syspro
Job Types: Full-time, Permanent
Desired Skills:
- Finance
- Financial