Cost Accountant

My client is a leader in their field of chemicals, plastics and minerals, and is seeking hands on Cost Accountant for their plant in Germiston. Incumbent will verify all receipts for lead bearing Materials, fuels and process chemicals and will assist with weekly stock takes of all raw material and work in progress. You will enter all jobs for sub plants onto syspro system and ensure all variances are accounted for. Great position for career driven individual. Matric +Costing diploma. Experience in raw materials costing and variance analysis experience essential.

Desired Skills:

Costing

Variance analysis

Stock

Inventory Reconciliation

