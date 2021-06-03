Cost Accountant at Headhunters

Our client in the media industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Cost Accountant.
Responsibilities:
- Maintain the job costing system, documents and records of the organization.
- Ensures accurate and timely reports are submitted that specify and compare factors that affect prices and profitability of products or services.
- Process monthly payroll
- Provide support during Finance Managers absence.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Grade 12/Matric
- Tertiary Education (Relevant qualification in Accounting cost accounting / Management Accounting)
- 3 5 years experience in cost accounting/job costing.
- 3 5 years exposure to general business processes.
- 2 5 years experience in project and ad-hoc financial project-experience.
- 2 5 years experience with financial controls and defining appropriate procedures.
- Clear understanding of financial and budget processes and procedures.
- Comprehensive understanding of internal financial controls.
- Knowledge of business objectives and strategies.
- Effective use of accounting systems.
- Financial reporting standards.
- Profitability and credit risk analysis.
- Financial systems development.
- Experience in quoting and tender submissions would be an advantage.
Skills:
- Able to work in a pressurised environment by the achievement of both personal and organisational goals.
- Relate well to people and show evidence of networking capabilities.
- Able to solve problems and apply critical thinking skills when necessary.
- Be entrepreneurial in his/her thinking to uncover opportunities that will drive the organization forward.
- Rapidly be able to learn new concepts and take them from theory into practice.
- Shows the ability to accept demanding goals with enthusiasm and drive teams and the company towards the expected outcome.
