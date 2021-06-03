Cost Accountant at Headhunters

Our client in the media industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Cost Accountant.

Responsibilities:

Maintain the job costing system, documents and records of the organization.

Ensures accurate and timely reports are submitted that specify and compare factors that affect prices and profitability of products or services.

Process monthly payroll

Provide support during Finance Managers absence.

Qualifications and Experience:

Grade 12/Matric

Tertiary Education (Relevant qualification in Accounting cost accounting / Management Accounting)

3 5 years experience in cost accounting/job costing.

3 5 years exposure to general business processes.

2 5 years experience in project and ad-hoc financial project-experience.

2 5 years experience with financial controls and defining appropriate procedures.

Clear understanding of financial and budget processes and procedures.

Comprehensive understanding of internal financial controls.

Knowledge of business objectives and strategies.

Effective use of accounting systems.

Financial reporting standards.

Profitability and credit risk analysis.

Financial systems development.

Experience in quoting and tender submissions would be an advantage.

Skills:

Able to work in a pressurised environment by the achievement of both personal and organisational goals.

Relate well to people and show evidence of networking capabilities.

Able to solve problems and apply critical thinking skills when necessary.

Be entrepreneurial in his/her thinking to uncover opportunities that will drive the organization forward.

Rapidly be able to learn new concepts and take them from theory into practice.

Shows the ability to accept demanding goals with enthusiasm and drive teams and the company towards the expected outcome.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

