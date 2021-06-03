Cost Accountant at Headhunters

Jun 3, 2021

Our client in the media industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Cost Accountant.

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain the job costing system, documents and records of the organization.
  • Ensures accurate and timely reports are submitted that specify and compare factors that affect prices and profitability of products or services.
  • Process monthly payroll
  • Provide support during Finance Managers absence.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Grade 12/Matric
  • Tertiary Education (Relevant qualification in Accounting cost accounting / Management Accounting)
  • 3 5 years experience in cost accounting/job costing.
  • 3 5 years exposure to general business processes.
  • 2 5 years experience in project and ad-hoc financial project-experience.
  • 2 5 years experience with financial controls and defining appropriate procedures.
  • Clear understanding of financial and budget processes and procedures.
  • Comprehensive understanding of internal financial controls.
  • Knowledge of business objectives and strategies.
  • Effective use of accounting systems.
  • Financial reporting standards.
  • Profitability and credit risk analysis.
  • Financial systems development.
  • Experience in quoting and tender submissions would be an advantage.

Skills:

  • Able to work in a pressurised environment by the achievement of both personal and organisational goals.
  • Relate well to people and show evidence of networking capabilities.
  • Able to solve problems and apply critical thinking skills when necessary.
  • Be entrepreneurial in his/her thinking to uncover opportunities that will drive the organization forward.
  • Rapidly be able to learn new concepts and take them from theory into practice.
  • Shows the ability to accept demanding goals with enthusiasm and drive teams and the company towards the expected outcome.

