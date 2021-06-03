Cost and Treasury Controller

This position is responsible for the cost chain function and treasury responsibilities of the Company and will include the drive to continuously reduce cost and improve processes and the on-going development and monitoring of a control system designed to preserve Company assets and report accurate, reliable financial management information on a monthly basis

Overview of key activities:

Preparation of:

Bi-weekly & monthly cost analysis

Overview of monthly accruals & reconciliations

Financial analysis of costs to discuss with operationally teams

Assistance with preparation of monthly management reports

Weekly/monthly payments

Packing & other export cost recovery

Processing of all invoices, grow bins estimates and payments

SAP support to other departments

Manage all financial loans and finance leases.

Fleet management of vehicles under operating leases from financial institutions

Management of banking facilities (16 accounts by multiple banking partners), forwards and fx transfers

The criteria and requirements are as follows:

B Com or equivalent.

Registered with professional body (SAICA, SAIPA, APPA).

Minimum of 2 year’s relevant work experience.

Financial analysis and accounting track record would be highly advantageous.

SAP experience would be highly advantageous.

Additional:

This position requires a high level of accuracy, and a person that can function well under tight deadlines with many last-minute changes. Experience with high pressure situations will be advantageous.

Advanced Excel skills will assist in the timely completion of the tasks allocated

If you are intrested please send your updated CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Accounts

Cost Accounting

Treasury

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

