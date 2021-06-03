Cost and Treasury Controller

This position is responsible for the cost chain function and treasury responsibilities of the Company and will include the drive to continuously reduce cost and improve processes and the on-going development and monitoring of a control system designed to preserve Company assets and report accurate, reliable financial management information on a monthly basis
Overview of key activities:
- Preparation of:
- Bi-weekly & monthly cost analysis
- Overview of monthly accruals & reconciliations
- Financial analysis of costs to discuss with operationally teams
- Assistance with preparation of monthly management reports
- Weekly/monthly payments
- Packing & other export cost recovery
- Processing of all invoices, grow bins estimates and payments
- SAP support to other departments
- Manage all financial loans and finance leases.
- Fleet management of vehicles under operating leases from financial institutions
- Management of banking facilities (16 accounts by multiple banking partners), forwards and fx transfers
The criteria and requirements are as follows:
- B Com or equivalent.
- Registered with professional body (SAICA, SAIPA, APPA).
- Minimum of 2 year’s relevant work experience.
- Financial analysis and accounting track record would be highly advantageous.
- SAP experience would be highly advantageous.
Additional:
- This position requires a high level of accuracy, and a person that can function well under tight deadlines with many last-minute changes. Experience with high pressure situations will be advantageous.
Advanced Excel skills will assist in the timely completion of the tasks allocated
If you are intrested please send your updated CV and supporting documents to [Email Address Removed]
