Domain Architect – HCM at O’Brien Recruitment

Become part of an innovative, forward-thinking and strategic IT architecture team. Our mature architecture team is based in Brackenfell (strategically placed close to the sea and the Cape winelands) and includes experts in enterprise architecture, solution architecture and data architecture. We operate in an agile retail environment of Africas largest retailer that utilizes industry leading IT technologies which run on premise and in multiple cloud platforms. As a recognized authority of Human Capital Management Systems, the Domain Architect strategically advises on and drives the HCM Solution strategy that underpins all business solutions, creates the architecture for these platforms and leads the realization of the architecture roadmap into the target state. Deep subject matter knowledge of HR and Talent Management Systems as applicable to the retail industry is essential.

Education

Degree in Information Systems / BSc Computer Science (or similar)

Experience

10 – 15 years working experience within the IT industry.

5 – 10 years Experience with Talent Management Frameworks, Data Management Platforms, Labour Planning and Scheduling Solutions, Learning Solutions, Self-Service Enablement

5 – 10 years Experience with SAP HR ECC and/or SAP Success Factors

8+ years Experience in architecting Technology programs with detailed understanding of the HCM Systems and Talent Management Frameworks.

5+ years worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP

5+ years Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)

5+ years excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed

complex enterprise class 5+ years Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment

5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices

5 years Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes

3+ years Excellent technical development and be able to mentor others to improve their design and development skills

2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team

2-3 years Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture

Knowledge and skills

Architecture and design of HCM Solutions (Cloud, APIs, micro-services, self-service, etc.) and integration to other solutions

Understanding of the broader HCM industry

Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, Scrum, TOGAF, etc.)

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills

Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills

Excellent organisation and facilitation skills

Strong conflict management skills

