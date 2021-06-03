Early Childhood Development Subject Matter Expert at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun

JOB PROFILE – Early Childhood Development (ECD) Subject Matter Expert

REPORTING TO

Chief Operations Officer

NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES

5 Principals at Afrika Tikkun centres (dotted-line reports)

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

Each of the Afrika Tikkun centres provides a holistic Early Childhood Development programme for children from 2 to 6 years old which includes fully-balanced nutrition as well as skills development in the following areas:

Numeracy

Literacy

Cognitive Development

Emotional and Social Development

Gross Motor skills

Fine Motor skills

Key outcomes for the ECD programme include:

Quality, accessible and relevant ECD services

Children in ECD meet the age-appropriate developmental milestones

School readiness.

Learners of Grades 11 and 12 receive a special programme, aimed at assisting them to prepare for Matric exams.

OVERALL PURPOSE OF THE POSITION

The Subject Matter Expert for ECD is required to drive the coordinated delivery of programmes and to continuously improve the performance of the ECD Principals, teachers and assistant-teachers at all Afrika Tikkun centres as well as overseeing and managing the effective implementation of the ECD curriculum as part of Afrika Tikkun’s Cradle to Career model in all centres.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Strategic development

To further develop and mature the ECD Programme strategy and operations

To further strengthen referral networks and partner relationships with other ECD’s, drop off centres, educational institutions and other stakeholders in each community

Coordination and team-building

To coordinate teams at a national level to ensure that the programme is implemented consistently across 5 centres

To enhance the performance of the ECD teams by building cohesive and high-performing teams, raising the standard and promoting the sharing of best practice

To identify the needs of ECD teams and to determine training requirements

To procure trainings that answer the needs of the ECD teams

Programme monitoring

To research and facilitate implementation of innovative youth development concepts

To further develop the practice and content of the curriculum while keeping it aligned to national curricula as well as ensuring a seamless integration of the Cradle to Career model

To communicate the progress and performance of the programme regularly through detailed activity reports

To assist in building robust evidence to demonstrate both the need for the ECD services and the outcomes of the programme

Liaison between Afrika Tikkun Head Office and ECD teams

To assist the ECD teams and the Marketing Coordinators and Marketing department in promoting participation to the ECD programme in each community

To assist the M&E team in developing log frames and collecting data in line with ECD log frames

To participate in SME meetings to promote sharing of best practice

To report to the COO, verbally and in writing, on the progress of the programme

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Graduate education in development studies, education, management studies or similar.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

Strong background in management, with proven track-record of enhancing programme

Experience of working with remote teams and creating and coordinating standardized service delivery.

SKILLS REQUIREMENTS

Management and leadership skills

Organisational skills, an ability to plan and follow procedures

Research skills and an ability to structure, organize and analyse information and processes in a logical and meaningful way

Ability to take initiative and develop resolutions to challenges

Working with management and teams at various levels to ensure accurate and timeous implementation of projects

Ability to work independently

Strong interpersonal skills

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Quality

Clear communication

Sustainability

Integrity

Ubuntu

Strong emotional intelligence

Responsible Kindness

Fairness

Empowerment

Ability to lead legitimately, by being caring and generous, yet fair and courageous when required

Desired Skills:

Research skills

Communication

Time Management

Strong Interpersonal Skills

