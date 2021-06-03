Early Childhood Development Subject Matter Expert at Afrika Tikkun

Afrika Tikkun
JOB PROFILE – Early Childhood Development (ECD) Subject Matter Expert
REPORTING TO
Chief Operations Officer
NUMBER OF SUBORDINATES
5 Principals at Afrika Tikkun centres (dotted-line reports)
GENERAL DESCRIPTION
Each of the Afrika Tikkun centres provides a holistic Early Childhood Development programme for children from 2 to 6 years old which includes fully-balanced nutrition as well as skills development in the following areas:
- Numeracy
- Literacy
- Cognitive Development
- Emotional and Social Development
- Gross Motor skills
- Fine Motor skills
Key outcomes for the ECD programme include:
- Quality, accessible and relevant ECD services
- Children in ECD meet the age-appropriate developmental milestones
- School readiness.
Learners of Grades 11 and 12 receive a special programme, aimed at assisting them to prepare for Matric exams.
OVERALL PURPOSE OF THE POSITION
The Subject Matter Expert for ECD is required to drive the coordinated delivery of programmes and to continuously improve the performance of the ECD Principals, teachers and assistant-teachers at all Afrika Tikkun centres as well as overseeing and managing the effective implementation of the ECD curriculum as part of Afrika Tikkun’s Cradle to Career model in all centres.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
Strategic development
- To further develop and mature the ECD Programme strategy and operations
- To further strengthen referral networks and partner relationships with other ECD’s, drop off centres, educational institutions and other stakeholders in each community
Coordination and team-building
- To coordinate teams at a national level to ensure that the programme is implemented consistently across 5 centres
- To enhance the performance of the ECD teams by building cohesive and high-performing teams, raising the standard and promoting the sharing of best practice
- To identify the needs of ECD teams and to determine training requirements
- To procure trainings that answer the needs of the ECD teams
Programme monitoring
- To research and facilitate implementation of innovative youth development concepts
- To further develop the practice and content of the curriculum while keeping it aligned to national curricula as well as ensuring a seamless integration of the Cradle to Career model
- To communicate the progress and performance of the programme regularly through detailed activity reports
- To assist in building robust evidence to demonstrate both the need for the ECD services and the outcomes of the programme
Liaison between Afrika Tikkun Head Office and ECD teams
- To assist the ECD teams and the Marketing Coordinators and Marketing department in promoting participation to the ECD programme in each community
- To assist the M&E team in developing log frames and collecting data in line with ECD log frames
- To participate in SME meetings to promote sharing of best practice
- To report to the COO, verbally and in writing, on the progress of the programme
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Graduate education in development studies, education, management studies or similar.
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE
- Strong background in management, with proven track-record of enhancing programme
- Experience of working with remote teams and creating and coordinating standardized service delivery.
SKILLS REQUIREMENTS
- Management and leadership skills
- Organisational skills, an ability to plan and follow procedures
- Research skills and an ability to structure, organize and analyse information and processes in a logical and meaningful way
- Ability to take initiative and develop resolutions to challenges
- Working with management and teams at various levels to ensure accurate and timeous implementation of projects
- Ability to work independently
- Strong interpersonal skills
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES & PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
Quality
- Clear communication
Sustainability
- Integrity
Ubuntu
- Strong emotional intelligence
Responsible Kindness
- Fairness
Empowerment
- Ability to lead legitimately, by being caring and generous, yet fair and courageous when required
Desired Skills:
- Research skills
- Communication
- Time Management
- Strong Interpersonal Skills