Engineering Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry based in East London is currently looking to employ an Engineering Manager.
Main purpose of the position:
- Responsible for planning, organizing and directing the Engineering Department. To ensure timeous design, development and implementation of new products and maintenance of current product.
Responsibilities:
- Liaise with the customers and suppliers regarding product requirements for new products and ongoing developments.
- Develop project plans and project costing data.
- Develop APQP plans for implementation projects.
- Ensure timeous completion of projects.
- Controls Engineering, project and APQP meetings.
- Oversee departmental responsibilities for engineering changes and development programs.
- Oversee process related downtime and scrap root cause analysis and determine and implement corrective and preventative action.
- Develop and implement engineering systems and procedures.
- Manage the implementation various programmes and projects.
- Effectively manage sub ordinates and resources.
- Prepare engineering product information for quotation purposes.
- Liaise with the customers and suppliers regarding related technical issues.
- Ensure the company Vision is upheld at all levels
- Ensure adequate staffing and direct subordinates to achieve relevant goals timeously
- Responsible for training, coaching, and guidance of subordinates
- Monitor, manage and report on the performance of the Engineering function
Qualifications and Experience:
- Minimum degree/diploma with qualification in Engineering.
- At least 5 years in a similar environment.
- Minimum 5 years managerial experience.
- Artisan qualification will be an added advantage.
- Familiar with project management principles.
- Advance computer literacy
Skills:
- Planning, organizing, controlling skills
- Critical thinking and innovation
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Decision making/problem solving skills
- Conflict handling and dispute resolutions skills
- Ability to cope with stressful situations
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.