Engineering Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry based in East London is currently looking to employ an Engineering Manager.

Main purpose of the position:

Responsible for planning, organizing and directing the Engineering Department. To ensure timeous design, development and implementation of new products and maintenance of current product.

Responsibilities:

Liaise with the customers and suppliers regarding product requirements for new products and ongoing developments.

Develop project plans and project costing data.

Develop APQP plans for implementation projects.

Ensure timeous completion of projects.

Controls Engineering, project and APQP meetings.

Oversee departmental responsibilities for engineering changes and development programs.

Oversee process related downtime and scrap root cause analysis and determine and implement corrective and preventative action.

Develop and implement engineering systems and procedures.

Manage the implementation various programmes and projects.

Effectively manage sub ordinates and resources.

Prepare engineering product information for quotation purposes.

Liaise with the customers and suppliers regarding related technical issues.

Ensure the company Vision is upheld at all levels

Ensure adequate staffing and direct subordinates to achieve relevant goals timeously

Responsible for training, coaching, and guidance of subordinates

Monitor, manage and report on the performance of the Engineering function

Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum degree/diploma with qualification in Engineering.

At least 5 years in a similar environment.

Minimum 5 years managerial experience.

Artisan qualification will be an added advantage.

Familiar with project management principles.

Advance computer literacy

Skills:

Planning, organizing, controlling skills

Critical thinking and innovation

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Decision making/problem solving skills

Conflict handling and dispute resolutions skills

Ability to cope with stressful situations

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position