Engineering Manager at Headhunters

Jun 3, 2021

Our client in the automotive industry based in East London is currently looking to employ an Engineering Manager.

Main purpose of the position:

  • Responsible for planning, organizing and directing the Engineering Department. To ensure timeous design, development and implementation of new products and maintenance of current product.

Responsibilities:

  • Liaise with the customers and suppliers regarding product requirements for new products and ongoing developments.
  • Develop project plans and project costing data.
  • Develop APQP plans for implementation projects.
  • Ensure timeous completion of projects.
  • Controls Engineering, project and APQP meetings.
  • Oversee departmental responsibilities for engineering changes and development programs.
  • Oversee process related downtime and scrap root cause analysis and determine and implement corrective and preventative action.
  • Develop and implement engineering systems and procedures.
  • Manage the implementation various programmes and projects.
  • Effectively manage sub ordinates and resources.
  • Prepare engineering product information for quotation purposes.
  • Liaise with the customers and suppliers regarding related technical issues.
  • Ensure the company Vision is upheld at all levels
  • Ensure adequate staffing and direct subordinates to achieve relevant goals timeously
  • Responsible for training, coaching, and guidance of subordinates
  • Monitor, manage and report on the performance of the Engineering function

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Minimum degree/diploma with qualification in Engineering.
  • At least 5 years in a similar environment.
  • Minimum 5 years managerial experience.
  • Artisan qualification will be an added advantage.
  • Familiar with project management principles.
  • Advance computer literacy

Skills:

  • Planning, organizing, controlling skills
  • Critical thinking and innovation
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
  • Decision making/problem solving skills
  • Conflict handling and dispute resolutions skills
  • Ability to cope with stressful situations

