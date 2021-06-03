Fabrication Planner

Our client in the Engineering sector is looking for a Fabrication/Production Planner.

Required

MRP experience

5 years in a Fabrication / Workshop environment

SAP

Experience in Fabrication/Wokshop running multiple projects in an engineering environment, building of modular plants construction

Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Key tasks and Responsibilities / Job Requirements

Generate Production Plan 6 weeks in advance (2 weeks fixed and 4 weeks rolling)

Daily interaction with Sales and Marketing regarding service levels.

Ensure inventory targets are maintained according to days cover.

Maintain a minimum Customer Service Level of 98%.

Manage subcontracting and buy-outs of finished goods.

Participate in monthly forecasting and S&OP meetings.

Qualification

Matric

Desired Skills:

production

fabrication

planning

workshop

engineering

modular plants

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

