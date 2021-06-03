Fabrication Planner

Our client in the Engineering sector is looking for a Fabrication/Production Planner.
Required
MRP experience
5 years in a Fabrication / Workshop environment
SAP
Experience in Fabrication/Wokshop running multiple projects in an engineering environment, building of modular plants construction
Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook
Key tasks and Responsibilities / Job Requirements
- Generate Production Plan 6 weeks in advance (2 weeks fixed and 4 weeks rolling)
- Daily interaction with Sales and Marketing regarding service levels.
- Ensure inventory targets are maintained according to days cover.
- Maintain a minimum Customer Service Level of 98%.
- Manage subcontracting and buy-outs of finished goods.
- Participate in monthly forecasting and S&OP meetings.
Qualification
Matric
Desired Skills:
- production
- fabrication
- planning
- workshop
- engineering
- modular plants
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric