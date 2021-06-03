Fabrication Planner

Jun 3, 2021

Our client in the Engineering sector is looking for a Fabrication/Production Planner.

Required
MRP experience
5 years in a Fabrication / Workshop environment
SAP
Experience in Fabrication/Wokshop running multiple projects in an engineering environment, building of modular plants construction
Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Key tasks and Responsibilities / Job Requirements

  • Generate Production Plan 6 weeks in advance (2 weeks fixed and 4 weeks rolling)
  • Daily interaction with Sales and Marketing regarding service levels.
  • Ensure inventory targets are maintained according to days cover.
  • Maintain a minimum Customer Service Level of 98%.
  • Manage subcontracting and buy-outs of finished goods.
  • Participate in monthly forecasting and S&OP meetings.

Qualification
Matric

Desired Skills:

  • production
  • fabrication
  • planning
  • workshop
  • engineering
  • modular plants

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position