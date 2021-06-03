Financial Controller

Port Elizabeth

Up to R 25 000 per month

Reporting to the Accounts Payable Manager successful incumbent must have a Matric + Tertiary qualification in accounting or finance with 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role supervising a team of Clerks. Experience on systems such as Syspro and Pastel with Intermediate Excel Skills. Will be responsible for reviewing and reconciling general ledger accounts and should have experience in logistics and clearing agent processes. Reviewing of processing and reconciliations before submission to Managers/Directors; Continual review of the supplier age analysis; Ensure that all queries on the accounts are kept to a minimum by assisting the Creditors Clerks where required; Analyze and provide feedback on the query tracking schedule on a weekly basis; Assist in resolving the older outstanding queries still to be finalized; Assist Creditors Clerks with reconciliations when required; Ensure that the team carries out the required purchase order maintenance; Assist in the training of new employees added to team when required; Assist with monthly review of Clerks; Ensure Creditors Clerks strive towards meeting KPI’s set by the Accounts Payable Manager. Resume applications to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Supervisor

Accounts Payable

Syspro

Recons

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

