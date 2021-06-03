Global IT Service Desk Operations Manager (Contrac

Minimum year of experience:
- ITIL certification (advantageous)
- 5 – 8 years IT working experience
- ITIL process knowledge and working experience
- Minimum 3 years working experience in an Operations environment
Minimum qualifications required:
Degree in Information Systems, BI, Data analytics or relevant experience.
Role tasks:
- Steer and govern the company IT Service Desk initiatives and projects
- Manage service delivery provider/s to deliver a stable and sustainable level of first level IT support
- Manage transformation within the IT Service Desk relating to new technologies and refined processes
- Collaborate with department leads, process owners, business partners and application owners to ensure accurate first level IT support is rendered
Generic Technical / Functional skills:
- ITSM (IT Service Management)
- IT Operations Frameworks (E.g., ITIL)
- IT Operations
- IT Service Delivery Management
- Project Management
- DevOps
- Agile Methodology
- JIRA & Confluence
Specific Technical / Functional skills:
- Service Desk Methodology
- Provider / Contract Management SLAs and KPIs
- Technical experience with Data and Analytics (E.g., QlikView)
- Artificial Intelligence (ChatBots and Machine Learning)
- Office 365
Soft skills:
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills
- Exceptional Customer focus
- Collaboration with a variety of stakeholders at different organizational levels
- Ability to deal with uncertainty and a volatile environment with often ambiguous and conflicting requirements and priorities
- Ability to operate in an intercultural environment (International platform)
- Ability to actively steer topics and manage Stakeholders effectively
- Negotiation skills with ability to communicate IT Matters in Business or Commercial Terms
- Critical thinker with sound problem-solving skills
- Good presentation skills
- Ability to work under pressure and be resilient in stressful situations
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the team and be a team player
- Self-motivated and open to learn independently
- Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).