Global IT Service Desk Operations Manager (Contrac

Jun 3, 2021

Minimum year of experience:

  • ITIL certification (advantageous)
  • 5 – 8 years IT working experience
  • ITIL process knowledge and working experience
  • Minimum 3 years working experience in an Operations environment

Minimum qualifications required:

Degree in Information Systems, BI, Data analytics or relevant experience.

Role tasks:

  • Steer and govern the company IT Service Desk initiatives and projects
  • Manage service delivery provider/s to deliver a stable and sustainable level of first level IT support
  • Manage transformation within the IT Service Desk relating to new technologies and refined processes
  • Collaborate with department leads, process owners, business partners and application owners to ensure accurate first level IT support is rendered

Generic Technical / Functional skills:

  • ITSM (IT Service Management)
  • IT Operations Frameworks (E.g., ITIL)
  • IT Operations
  • IT Service Delivery Management
  • Project Management
  • DevOps
  • Agile Methodology
  • JIRA & Confluence

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

  • Service Desk Methodology
  • Provider / Contract Management SLAs and KPIs
  • Technical experience with Data and Analytics (E.g., QlikView)
  • Artificial Intelligence (ChatBots and Machine Learning)
  • Office 365

Soft skills:

  • Exceptional written and verbal communication skills
  • Exceptional Customer focus
  • Collaboration with a variety of stakeholders at different organizational levels
  • Ability to deal with uncertainty and a volatile environment with often ambiguous and conflicting requirements and priorities
  • Ability to operate in an intercultural environment (International platform)
  • Ability to actively steer topics and manage Stakeholders effectively
  • Negotiation skills with ability to communicate IT Matters in Business or Commercial Terms
  • Critical thinker with sound problem-solving skills
  • Good presentation skills
  • Ability to work under pressure and be resilient in stressful situations
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the team and be a team player
  • Self-motivated and open to learn independently
  • Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

