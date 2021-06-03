Group Supply Chain Service Manager at Massmart

Summary: To implement GSC services per banner, measure and monitor End to End (E2E) Group Supply Chain’s services performance against agreed SLAs and One Best Way (OBW) processes while highlighting and addressing areas for value creation and

optimisation SC efficiencies to meet stakeholder expectations.

This position is an expert on all elements of Supply Chain Management including inventory management, end to end product flow,

supply chain IT systems, factors impacting on shelf availability and financial planning. This position is responsible for improving

processes and for providing solutions to both the DC’s, merchants, stores and Core Replenishment team that will impact product flow and customer availability in stores.

To ensure a seamless and timeous call logging and resolution process and KPI reporting to key stakeholders (Store operations, SC

F&R Team, Merchant community, suppliers and DC teams). Project and maintain a professional services function to all key stakeholders and customers.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage the relationship and partnership between Store Operations, DC and Core Replenishment teams on systemic and strategic challenges across the supply chain stakeholders to ensure Inventory health and supply chain efficiencies:

Implement and manage effective stakeholder engagement processes with appropriate analysis, problem resolution, reporting

and feedback mechanisms to ensure end top end supply chain KPI's are achieved.

and feedback mechanisms to ensure end top end supply chain KPI’s are achieved. Ensure stakeholders are aware of required actions and requirements to achieve Massmart supply chain metrics (inclusive of Inventory management targets, on shelf availability and IT system interfaces challenges are factored into the solutions)

Engage in problem solving with stakeholders across the business to ensure business solutions are designed and implemented that will ensure achievement of business goals. This will include understanding the variables across various

banners (inclusive of system maturity) to generate appropriate short term and long term business objectives

banners (inclusive of system maturity) to generate appropriate short term and long term business objectives Analyse and investigate various sources of data in order to ensure appropriate business solutions are generated. This will include decision making that must consider numerous complex variables that could have far reaching consequences

Use judgement in the execution of the role to ensure cause and effect within the context of the business requirements (current and future) and across trading banners is considered when designing solutions

Rely on experience and knowledge in the engagement with stakeholders when designing and agreeing the appropriate and successful business solution(s).

Manage major disruptive incidents (i.e. BCP Emergencies) on behalf of the Replenishment team including the communication to cross functional areas across the business:

Communicate disruptive Supply Chain (End to End) events to stakeholders. Stakeholders include Merchant community, vendors, GSC, store operations, IT, finance and DC’s

Design, agree, implement and manage activities across stakeholder groups to minimize Supply Chain disruption

Monitor and effect remedial actions to ensure customer service is achieved

Liaise with stakeholders regarding the required actions top ensure remedial actions are implemente.

Develop and lead the execution of robust processes supporting business solutions e.g. replenishment initiatives. Apply One Best way methodology and ensure alignment with Walmart/Massmart process requirements:

Design, implement and monitor KPI systems reflecting end to end quality of service provided to the customer and that KPI’s are checked on an ongoing basis.

Interpret KPI’s to ascertain trends and potential business impacts by monitoring critical performance areas and communicating potential and actual consequences to relevant stakeholders.

Ensure cause and effect variables are understood and factored into business solutions – effective problem solving and root cause analysis of complex variables is key when developing business solutions.

Engage with various managerial levels within the end to end business process in the resolution of issues – this will include stakeholder VP’s, subject matter experts and also external vendors.

Ensure One Best way methodology for all process implementations.

Align initiatives with best in class Massmart and Walmart practices.

Understand Massmart KPI requirements and definitions and that processes are aligned across all IT systems (e.g. liable stock, UPI/aged and obsolete stock).

Oversees order smoothing process to better meet customer demands and manage inventory by driving the most economical method to order product while satisfying customer demand:

Implement and monitor inventory management standards and procedures

Interpret and undertake root cause analysis of reported incidents and ensure solutions implemented that align with Massmart standards and due consideration is given to business needs and readiness for implementing required procedures.

Understand conflicting business variables and also business maturity levels in the development of business solutions.

Collaborate with the relevant stakeholders to ensure feedback is collated and KPI reports are generated, reported and acted upon:

Source and integrate appropriate sources of required data to construct and publish required reports.

Use judgement and end to end process knowledge in the analysis of data to determine root cause of issues.

Manage the accurate recording of incoming calls and queries from stores and suppliers (Call Accuracy).

Liaison with stakeholders, in order to resolve calls and queries received from stores and suppliers timeously. (Timeous and speedy query and call resolution – 24hrs).

Use appropriate discretion and judgement when reporting to different levels in the organization regarding business impacts and KPI’s.

Implement effective communication to different stakeholder groups.

Manage the accurate resolution of calls logged by Suppliers and stores within 24hrs. (co-ordination of problem resolution from Operational Managers).

Feedback and call closure with suppliers and stores within 48hrs. (Call closure efficiency to meet a 48hr turnaround timeline).

Manage and co-ordinate resources and equipment to ensure optimal utilization of the Services call logging process.

Maintain a professional and efficient service to key customers.

Implement and manage KPI reports with appropriate trends and comparative analytics.

Drive continuous improvement in Supply Chain services to better serve our customers:

Review and analyse data and incidents in order to develop and implement continuous improvement services initiatives to enhance service and achieve end to end enhanced Supply Chain management.

Manage change to ensure effective implementation of required process and behaviours.

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position

Relevant tertiary qualification or Diploma essential.

5 – 10 years’ experience in a Supply Chain environment.

Proven experience in warehouse and logistical operations environment.

Previous Call Centre experience essential.

Well versed in computer operations – database management, reporting.

Well developed verbal and written communication skills.

Competencies and Skills:

Planning and organizing tasks, resources and activities.

Building trusting and collaborative relationship with all stakeholders (Internally and externally).

Problem solving.

Conflict management.

Professional judgment and decision making.

Influencing and communication.

Flexibility to professionally adapt to changing demands.

Open and honest communication.

Valuing diversity.

Live the Massbuild values.

Building Effective teams.

Pursuing learning opportunities and self-development.

Time-Management.

Reporting – operational, management and exception reporting.

Desired Skills:

Group Supply Chain Manager

Supply Chain Management

Call Centre experience

Warehousing and Logistics

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

