IAM Engineer at Massmart

The Identity and Access Management (IAM) TE will responsible for how users within the Massmart organization are given an identity – and how it is protected.
The responsibilities include protecting equivalent critical applications, data, and systems from unauthorized access while managing the identities and access rights of people both inside and outside the organization.
This position facilitates identity and access management across SAP and Non SAP Systems in the Massmart landscape. It is also liable for ensuring that stakeholder requests for security access are completed promptly.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
Protection strategy:
- Implementation of short, medium and long-term strategy in Information Security, with guidance from the InfoSec Senior Managers and Wal-Mart subject matter experts
- Evaluate third party vendors for identifying the most cost efficient and relevant offerings as and when needed
- Supporting the Architecture team during planning, design, development, Installation and troubleshooting processes
Technical Expert planning and implementation:
- Developing and Implementation of core security systems
- Ensure that all classified data, including financial, personal, business and Intellectual Property, is safe
- Designing robust and as far as possible secure systems that are not vulnerable to penetration or hacking.
- Use various mathematical or statistical models in the quest to analyze and secure potential threats to their systems
- Provide an all-encompassing role, from the initial theoretical to the ultimate practical implementation of secure communications, processing and storage of data
- Responsible for documenting technical processes and procedures
- Perform trend analysis, identify top incidents and work with respective teams/individuals to minimize incidents and prepare weekly & monthly status reports
- Provide timely communication and actionable intelligence to support the protection of information assets and supporting infrastructure
- Prototyping of new security solutions using programming techniques that incorporate the most secure programming practices which may be required along with staff training
- Assist with compliance, ensuring endpoint security tools are properly installed and fully functional across the organization
- Measuring performance of upgraded or newly installed systems
Stakeholder management:
- Maintain and build effective, professional relationships with third party vendors and service providers that result in timely delivery of requirements and the highest standards of quality and cost effectiveness
- Work with internal stakeholders to gather requirements and develop the most effective solutions
- Constant engagement with management to determine company’s current and future needs
- Identifying potential problems and notifying the relevant stakeholders in a timely manner
- Monitoring processes, users and methods, and developing plans for increased efficiency
- Coordinating with other teams and colleagues to ensure quality assurance of systems are maintained at best approved standards
- Performing quality control on all projects and making recommendations for improvement
- Project managing the design and implementation at times
- Provide business with design ideas and implementation schematics
- Training staff on system procedures
- Providing leadership with post-implementation feedback
Knowledge Management:
- Keep abreast with latest trends in the technical Stream for InfoSec
- Participate in seminars/conferences/forums to keep up-to-date with the industry best practices
- Egage in on-going development by training and enhancement of IT security
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications and Experience required for this position
- Bachelor’s degree in a related field such as Mathematics, Computer Engineering or Computer Science would be preferred.
- Certification in Information Security
- Previous work experience in Technical Architecture.
- 3-5 years’ experience on security projects for major organizations is desirable.
Desired Skills:
- Technical Architecture
- Information Security
- Identity and Access Management (IAM)
- Protection strategy
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree