Imports Manager at Woolworths

Main Purpose:

To provide the business with a payment processing service including all therequired accounting policies, procedures and processes to ensure the effectiverecording of transactions related to international suppliers of goods andservices in an integrated, controlled and cost effective manner.

Key Responsibilites:

Ensure continuous improvement through the design and implementation of effective financial processes and internal controls relating to International Payables (Trade and Non-Trade).

Ensure an effective system and process for the recording of all financial transactions relating to payments to international suppliers for goods and services. This will include:

Timeous and accurate payment of international suppliers based on the payment terms.

Timeous and accurate Rand payment of local suppliers for the import services.

Settlement of disputes and outstanding items

Timeous and accurate costing of imports shipments with accurate costing variances.

Query resolution with suppliers and other relevant stakeholders.

Ensure fully reconciled trial balance items, delivered timeously with all the detail required for operational reporting together with analysis by business unit in compliance with IFRS.

Liaising with Treasury to ensure efficient use of foreign exchange.

Responsible for ensuring the effective overall understanding of the technical processes related to imports to facilitate resolution of breakdowns in systems integration

Responsible for ensuring effective transactional testing of enhancement to imports, including implementation and change management.

Responsible for ensuring that year end audit deliverables are achieved

Manage the payment process, including access controls and accuracy and validity of payments.

Compliance with best practice internal controls, legal requirements and accounting practices

Design and ensure that all operational reporting is adequate, timeous and in line with best practice. This should include all weekly/monthly reports of activities, productivity and performance measures (KPI’s)

Ensure effective system integrity and control around Supplier Maintenance, including supplier terms, banking details, etc.

Establish SLA with key stakeholders / customers.

Implement the optimal organizational structure for imports.

Develop and lead the imports team and provide day-to-day management and feedback to enhance performance these include general people management, IPM, development plans, leave, etc.

Technical skills

B.Com or equivalent

B.Com (Hon) + articles (preferable)

5 years management experience

Understanding of IFRS

Imports experience

Functional competence

Able to concisely design business processes and draft documentation

Able to draft concise performance reports

Able to influence BU management with regard to process compliance and risk management

Able to negotiate with suppliers and other stakeholders with regards to query resolution

Able to effectively use financial modeling systems and financial systems (e.g. Excel, Oracle, Tradestream and Qlikview)

Able to implement financial processes in a large organization

Able to use large, complex, integrated IT systems to process large volumes of financial transactions

Strong management and leadership skill

Sound understanding of foreign exchange rules, processes and controls

Able to apply accounting knowledge with a sound understanding of accounting processes and practices

Behavioral skills:

Personal Effectiveness

Passion for the brand and customers

Thinking strategically and commercially

Leading Transformation

Connecting people

Ability to work autonomously

Ability to work accurately with attention to detail

Problem Solving ability

Communication skills (written and verbal)

Delivering high performance

Having a merchant mindset

Making insightful business decisions

Driving quality

Planning and organising

Closing Date: 11 June 2021

Desired Skills:

Please refer to above key competencies

