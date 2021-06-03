Infrastructure Architect at Massmart

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Strategic Planning:

Contribute to the infrastructure technology strategy, developing standardised solutions within a complex and integrated technology environment

Direct the development, execution, and continuous improvement of the Infrastructure architecture strategy, with guidance from the Infrastructure transform manager

Ensure that the formulated strategy is in sync with the overall IT strategy and meets architectural standards

Demand Planning & Execution:

Plan, design, engineer and lead the architecture of Infrastructure solutions with appropriate technologies and capabilities to meet the business requirements

Understand in-depth the server, networking, IT device and communication technology trends, emerging ideas, options and solutions available on how to evolve the capabilities and utilization within the firm

Understand how to optimise existing Infrastructure, including Private Cloud, aligned to a company Infrastructure strategy

Proactively and continuously investigate, monitor the current-state infrastructure usage and solutions in use, to identify gaps, limitations and come up with the required solutions and remediation

Lead creation of infrastructure focused standards in order to ensure deployed solutions are scalable, immutable and resilient

Ensure infrastructure solutions are implemented and delivered as per the agreed upon architectural design

Lead and provide subject matter expertise, thought leadership expertise on infrastructure solutions as well as knowledge

transfer and mentoring other team members/cross functional resources, as and when required

Establish and maintain regular communication with the organization's executives, decision-makers, stakeholders, department

heads (as required) regarding pertinent Infrastructure solution designs and architecture

Stakeholder management

Maintain and build effective, professional relationships with project managers, third party vendors and service providers that

result in timely delivery of requirements and the highest standards of quality and cost effectiveness

Regularly liaison with Business IT and core Business Stakeholders to gather technology requirements

Review solutions provided by vendors, assessing commercial viability and technology alignment with company Enterprise

Architecture

Liaison with Walmart to borrow relevant expertise in the area, as required

Knowledge Management

– Keep abreast with latest tools, technologies and trends in the area of IT Infrastructure solutions and products

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or Related Field.

10 years’ experience in IT, of which at least 3 years’ experience in a lead role in large projects is desired

Experience in IT Solution Design / IT Operations / IT Outsourcing / IT Service Management

Competencies and Skills

Knowledge/experience in IT Infrastructure operations

Ability to work closely with other internal teams, both in IT and the businesses

Strong analytical thinking with the ability to solve complex technical problems

Ability to provide responsive customer service through effective communication and coordination

Ability to plan and prioritize tasks

Ability to lead teams and drive consensus on critical decision areas

Desired Skills:

IT infrastructure

IT solution design

Computer Science

IT Infrastructure operations

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

