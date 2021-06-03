Infrastructure Architect at Massmart

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:
Strategic Planning:
- Contribute to the infrastructure technology strategy, developing standardised solutions within a complex and integrated technology environment
- Direct the development, execution, and continuous improvement of the Infrastructure architecture strategy, with guidance from the Infrastructure transform manager
- Ensure that the formulated strategy is in sync with the overall IT strategy and meets architectural standards
Demand Planning & Execution:
- Plan, design, engineer and lead the architecture of Infrastructure solutions with appropriate technologies and capabilities to meet the business requirements
- Understand in-depth the server, networking, IT device and communication technology trends, emerging ideas, options and solutions available on how to evolve the capabilities and utilization within the firm
- Understand how to optimise existing Infrastructure, including Private Cloud, aligned to a company Infrastructure strategy
- Proactively and continuously investigate, monitor the current-state infrastructure usage and solutions in use, to identify gaps, limitations and come up with the required solutions and remediation
- Lead creation of infrastructure focused standards in order to ensure deployed solutions are scalable, immutable and resilient
- Ensure infrastructure solutions are implemented and delivered as per the agreed upon architectural design
- Lead and provide subject matter expertise, thought leadership expertise on infrastructure solutions as well as knowledge
transfer and mentoring other team members/cross functional resources, as and when required
- Establish and maintain regular communication with the organization’s executives, decision-makers, stakeholders, department
heads (as required) regarding pertinent Infrastructure solution designs and architecture
Stakeholder management
- Maintain and build effective, professional relationships with project managers, third party vendors and service providers that
result in timely delivery of requirements and the highest standards of quality and cost effectiveness
- Regularly liaison with Business IT and core Business Stakeholders to gather technology requirements
- Review solutions provided by vendors, assessing commercial viability and technology alignment with company Enterprise
Architecture
- Liaison with Walmart to borrow relevant expertise in the area, as required
Knowledge Management
– Keep abreast with latest tools, technologies and trends in the area of IT Infrastructure solutions and products
Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position
- Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or Related Field.
- 10 years’ experience in IT, of which at least 3 years’ experience in a lead role in large projects is desired
- Experience in IT Solution Design / IT Operations / IT Outsourcing / IT Service Management
Competencies and Skills
- Knowledge/experience in IT Infrastructure operations
- Ability to work closely with other internal teams, both in IT and the businesses
- Strong analytical thinking with the ability to solve complex technical problems
- Ability to provide responsive customer service through effective communication and coordination
- Ability to plan and prioritize tasks
- Ability to lead teams and drive consensus on critical decision areas
Desired Skills:
- IT infrastructure
- IT solution design
- Computer Science
- IT Infrastructure operations
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree