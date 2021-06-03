Infrastructure Project Manager I at Massmart

Summary: The Infrastructure Project Manager Level 1 – Technology, role is responsible for planning and overseeing the delivery of IT projects to ensure completion in a timely fashion and within budget. The Infrastructure Project Manager Level 1 – Technology’s role is to plan and designate project resources, prepare budgets, monitor progress, and keep stakeholders informed the entire way. The Project Manager meets stakeholder expectations and create business value, within the confines of a company’s goals and vision

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES

Developing the project plan

Develop a project plan utilizing approved project management software

Ensure that the plan covers all facets of the project and organizationally represents the tasks that will need to be performed by the project team and external stakeholders to ensure that the project is successful

Managing the project stakeholders

Engage at all levels of the organization in a professional manner

Setup and manage project governing meetings at all levels of the project structure as well as across the broader organization

Ensure that all stakeholders and project team members execute on their activities in terms of the project mandate

Where appropriate escalate any potential non-performance to the appropriate management person

Managing Communication

Clearly communicate in professional manner with all levels of management

Articulate project documents in a professional accepted business format

Develop a change management plan and managing its implementation across the organization

Managing the project team

Ensure that all project team members align to the project vision and purpose

Manage all project team members’ daily activities and tasks

Where appropriate ensure that the project is well staffed so that each area of the project is well managed and its goals are achievable

Managing the project risks and issues

Create a risk register

Identify risks

Brainstorm all current risks on the project with the project’s key team members and stakeholders

Go through all the factors that are essential to completing the project

Identify risks that relate to all aspects of the project including but not limited to – requirements, technology, materials, budget, people, quality, service providers, legislation etc.

Identify opportunities

When risks are being identified, also factor in positive risks and opportunities and how to exploit these

Determine likelihood and impact

Establish how likely the risk is to occur as well as the impact of each risk according to time, cost, quality, and even benefits if it were to occur

Determine the response to risks and issues

Identify remediation to lower the likelihood and impact of each risk

Estimation the cost to remediate the risk and add the aggregated cost of these risk responses to the overall project estimate as a contingency

Assign and owner to each risk who is most suited to deal with the particular risk

Regularly review risks and ensure that all stakeholders are aware of the risks and the status of the risk mitigating activities Managing the project schedule

Ensure that the project remains on track through daily; weekly and monthly communication sessions with all Stakeholders

Adjust and flex the project schedule according to project delivery and risk appetite factors Managing the project budget

Establish a project cost schedule, which includes all third party costs, CAPEX and OPEX

Arrange third party project proposals that align to the project objectives, whilst adhering to group procurement governance

Obtain third party billing schedules that align to the project cost schedule, and manage third party teams according to these billing schedules Managing the project conflicts

Identify through discussion and project meetings as well as business engagement all potential project conflicts that may occur.

Discuss these conflicts with the Senior Manager I: Program Management; PMO Exec and affected business leaders ensuring that they are resolved appropriately. Managing the project delivery

Ensure that the project is delivered on time, in budget and meets the business requirement.

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, business, or a related field

2 – 4 years of project management and related experience

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preferred

Experience of managing infrastructure or Infrastructure projects

A self-starter requiring minimal management input

Adept at managing, monitoring, and controlling at an aggregate level

Excellent time management abilities

Proficiency in conflict resolution and problem-solving techniques

Strong facilitation, presentation, and negotiation skills

Skilled in Financial Management

Skilled in Risk Management

Skilled in upward communication

Competencies and Skills

Critical Judgment & Decision Making

Build a Customer/Member Focused Environment

Inspire Company Execution & Results

Optimize Planning & Innovation

Inspire & Energize

Culture Champion

Exemplify Adaptability

Diversity & Inclusion

Teamwork & Collaboration

Strategic & Total Company Perspective

Optimize Global & Company Capabilities

Build Reputation & Promote Social Responsibility

Building & Developing Talent

Fostering & Leveraging Internal & External Relationships

Retail Knowledge – Advanced understanding of retail system functionality and generally accepted processes followed

Operational Knowledge – Advanced business level operational understanding in IT, Operations, Governance and process management

Technical Knowledge – Advanced understanding of IT infrastructure components, technology and processes

Desired Skills:

IT projects delivery

Project Management Professional (PMP)

Project Management

Infrastructure projects

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

