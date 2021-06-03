Infrastructure Project Manager II at Massmart

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES
Developing the project plan
- Develop a project plan utilizing approved project management software
- Ensure that the plan covers all facets of the project and organizationally represents the tasks that will need to be performed
by the project team and external stakeholders to ensure that the project is successful
Managing the project stakeholders
- Engage at all levels of the organization in a professional manner
- Setup and manage project governing meetings at all levels of the project structure as well as across the broader organization
- Ensure that all stakeholders and project team members execute on their activities in terms of the project mandate
- Where appropriate escalate any potential non-performance to the appropriate management person
Managing Communication
- Clearly communicate in professional manner with all levels of management
- Articulate project documents in a professional accepted business format
- Develop a change management plan and managing its implementation across the organization
Managing the project team
- Ensure that all project team members align to the project vision and purpose
- Manage all project team members’ daily activities and tasks
- Where appropriate ensure that the project is well staffed so that each area of the project is well managed and its goals are
achievable
Managing the project risks and issues
- Create a risk register
- Identify risks
- Brainstorm all current risks on the project with the project’s key team members and stakeholders
- Go through all the factors that are essential to completing the project
- Identify risks that relate to all aspects of the project including but not limited to – requirements, technology, materials, budget,
people, quality, service providers, legislation etc.
- Identify opportunities
- When risks are being identified, also factor in positive risks and opportunities and how to exploit these
- Determine likelihood and impact
- Establish how likely the risk is to occur as well as the impact of each risk according to time, cost, quality, and even benefits if it were to occur
- Determine the response to risks and issues
- Identify remediation to lower the likelihood and impact of each risk
- Estimation the cost to remediate the risk and add the aggregated cost of these risk responses to the overall project estimate as a contingency
- Assign and owner to each risk who is most suited to deal with the particular risk
- Regularly review risks and ensure that all stakeholders are aware of the risks and the status of the risk mitigating activities Managing the project schedule
- Ensure that the project remains on track through daily; weekly and monthly communication sessions with all Stakeholders
- Adjust and flex the project schedule according to project delivery and risk appetite factors Managing the project budget
- Establish a project cost schedule, which includes all third party costs, CAPEX and OPEX
- Arrange third party project proposals that align to the project objectives, whilst adhering to group procurement governance
- Obtain third party billing schedules that align to the project cost schedule, and manage third party teams according to these billing schedules Managing the project conflicts
- Identify through discussion and project meetings as well as business engagement all potential project conflicts that may occur. Discuss these conflicts with the Senior Manager 1: Program Management; PMO Exec and affected business leaders ensuring that they are resolved appropriately. Managing the project Delivery
- Ensure that the project is delivered on time, in budget and meets the business requirement.
Requirements:
Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, business, or a related field
- 5-8 years of project management and related experience
- Project Management Professional (PMP) certification preferred
- Experience of managing infrastructure or Infrastructure projects
- A self-starter requiring minimal management input
- Adept at managing, monitoring, and controlling at an aggregate level
- Excellent time management abilities
- Proficiency in conflict resolution and problem-solving techniques
- Strong facilitation, presentation, and negotiation skills
- Skilled in Financial Management
- Skilled in Risk Management
- Skilled in upward communication
Competencies and Skills
- Critical Judgment & Decision Making
- Build a Customer/Member Focused Environment
- Inspire Company Execution & Results
- Optimize Planning & Innovation
- Inspire & Energize
- Culture Champion
- Exemplify Adaptability
- Diversity & Inclusion
- Teamwork & Collaboration
- Strategic & Total Company Perspective
- Optimize Global & Company Capabilities
- Build Reputation & Promote Social Responsibility
- Building & Developing Talent
- Fostering & Leveraging Internal & External Relationships
- Retail Knowledge – Advanced understanding of retail system functionality and generally accepted processes followed.
- Operational Knowledge – Advanced business level operational understanding in IT, Operations, Governance and process management
- Technical Knowledge- Advanced understanding of IT infrastructure components, technology and processes. Preferably will have come from an Infrastructure delivery or management role prior to moving into project management
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Project Planning
- PMP
- Financial Management
- Risk Management
- Infrastructure projects
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree