Junior Help-desk Service Technician at Private

Junior Helpdesk Service Technician

A company in Ballito, Durban is looking for a competent Help desk to provide fast and useful technical assistance on IoT, Infrastructure and Connectivity systems. The Incumbent will answer queries on basic technical issues and offer advice to solve them

Requirements:

Proven experience as a Help-desk Technician or other customer support role.

Reliable Transport

Must live in a 30km radius to Ballito (Durban)

Helpdesk experience with Bicom or HIKVision highly preferred

Good understating of Networking Hosted PBX and Cloud

Experience with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft essential

Tech savvy with working knowledge of networks( LAN, WAN, LTE, Fiber and Microwave) databases and remote control

Good understating of computer systems, mobile devices and other Tech products

Ability to diagnose and resolve basic technical issues

Proficiency in English

Excellent communication skills

Customer oriented and cool tempered

Bachelor of Science (Bsc) or Bachelor of Arts (BA) in IT, Computer Science , Diploma in IT Network Design and Administration or relevant field

Desired Skills:

LAN

WAN

LTE

Fibre

Microwave

Bicom

HIKVIsion

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

