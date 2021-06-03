Junior Help-desk Service Technician at Private

Junior Helpdesk Service Technician
A company in Ballito, Durban is looking for a competent Help desk to provide fast and useful technical assistance on IoT, Infrastructure and Connectivity systems. The Incumbent will answer queries on basic technical issues and offer advice to solve them
Requirements:
Proven experience as a Help-desk Technician or other customer support role.
Reliable Transport
Must live in a 30km radius to Ballito (Durban)
Helpdesk experience with Bicom or HIKVision highly preferred
Good understating of Networking Hosted PBX and Cloud
Experience with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft essential
Tech savvy with working knowledge of networks( LAN, WAN, LTE, Fiber and Microwave) databases and remote control
Good understating of computer systems, mobile devices and other Tech products
Ability to diagnose and resolve basic technical issues
Proficiency in English
Excellent communication skills
Customer oriented and cool tempered
Bachelor of Science (Bsc) or Bachelor of Arts (BA) in IT, Computer Science , Diploma in IT Network Design and Administration or relevant field
Desired Skills:
- LAN
- WAN
- LTE
- Fibre
- Microwave
- Bicom
- HIKVIsion
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
