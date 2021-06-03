Junior Sales Rep at The Freddy Hirsch Group

Our family business has been trading in spice since 1956, which means a lot of spice has passed through our experienced hands.
As we continue to keep our No. 1 spot in the spice industry, we know that the core values of service excellence, quality products and technical innovation set up by the founding generation are safe and secure in the hands of our second generation, who are already successfully flying the family flag. A third generation is waiting in the wings to take us to 2056 and beyond!
Join Freddy Hirsch as we drive the science beyond the techology of what we do best!
Qualifications
- Minimum: Matric
- Qualification in Sales and Marketing, advantageous
- Degree in Food Technology or equivalent, advantageous
Knowledge & Experience
- Achievement focus
- Planning and organising ability
- The energy to drive service excellence
- Emotional intelligence, integrity, flexibility, resilience, accountability and innovative thinking
Key Responsibilities:
- Plan sales calls to ensure a value-added approach
- Learn and apply client classifications
- Plan on building market share across all categories
- Drive and achieve ingredients volumes/ budget
- Drive and achieve casings volumes / budget
- Drive and achieve FHG merchandise volumes/ budgets
- Conduct weekly demos, and casings tests at platinum target client
- Build on and research product and industry knowledge
- Work on promotional activity as per guidelines required
- Build client relationships and ensure service effectiveness
- Analyse competitor activity and market trends and feedback on market intelligence
- Submit weekly sales and ADAPT reports by the required deadline
- Proactively look for new business and market opportunities
- Manage sales administration and other duties as required
- Deliveries carried out to company standard where appropriate
- C-Track in line with company standards
Requirements:
- Minimum of 2 – 3 year’s sales experience preferably within FMCG
- Basic cooking ability – demos and presentations to clients
- Able to conduct formal presentations and communicate effectively
- Extensive client relationship skills
- Valid Driver’s license is essential
We will only review applications that are based in Free State (in and around the Bloemfontein area), a South African Citizen and that meet the criteria.
If you have not heard back from our HR department within 2 weeks of your submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- excellent communication skills
- FMCG
- Relationship Building
- Customer Service
- Customer Support
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year FMCG
- 1 to 2 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric