Junior Sales Rep at The Freddy Hirsch Group

Our family business has been trading in spice since 1956, which means a lot of spice has passed through our experienced hands.

As we continue to keep our No. 1 spot in the spice industry, we know that the core values of service excellence, quality products and technical innovation set up by the founding generation are safe and secure in the hands of our second generation, who are already successfully flying the family flag. A third generation is waiting in the wings to take us to 2056 and beyond!

Join Freddy Hirsch as we drive the science beyond the techology of what we do best!

Qualifications

Minimum: Matric

Qualification in Sales and Marketing, advantageous

Degree in Food Technology or equivalent, advantageous

Knowledge & Experience

Achievement focus

Planning and organising ability

The energy to drive service excellence

Emotional intelligence, integrity, flexibility, resilience, accountability and innovative thinking

Key Responsibilities:

Plan sales calls to ensure a value-added approach

Learn and apply client classifications

Plan on building market share across all categories

Drive and achieve ingredients volumes/ budget

Drive and achieve casings volumes / budget

Drive and achieve FHG merchandise volumes/ budgets

Conduct weekly demos, and casings tests at platinum target client

Build on and research product and industry knowledge

Work on promotional activity as per guidelines required

Build client relationships and ensure service effectiveness

Analyse competitor activity and market trends and feedback on market intelligence

Submit weekly sales and ADAPT reports by the required deadline

Proactively look for new business and market opportunities

Manage sales administration and other duties as required

Deliveries carried out to company standard where appropriate

C-Track in line with company standards

Requirements:

Minimum of 2 – 3 year’s sales experience preferably within FMCG

Basic cooking ability – demos and presentations to clients

Able to conduct formal presentations and communicate effectively

Extensive client relationship skills

Valid Driver’s license is essential

We will only review applications that are based in Free State (in and around the Bloemfontein area), a South African Citizen and that meet the criteria.

If you have not heard back from our HR department within 2 weeks of your submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Sales

excellent communication skills

FMCG

Relationship Building

Customer Service

Customer Support

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year FMCG

1 to 2 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

