Legal Advisor

Our Client who specializes in the Fuel Distribution Industry is seeking a Legal Advisor/ Commercial Attorney.

Candidates are to have 5 to 10 years experience post articles.

Some duties include, but are not limited to :

Reviewing

Drafting

Compliance

General in house Advisory

Should you wish to apply and feel that you meet these requirements, please email your CV to

Desired Skills:

Legal Drafting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Law Society of South Africa

