Legal Advisor at Empower Financial Services

Responsibilities
- General Legal Advice and research on NCA related matters
- Reviewing, interpreting and advising on contracts and other legal documents
- Liaison with creditors, attorneys and other external parties
- Advise on a variety of complex legal issues and legal risks
- Working with collaboratively with other departments to ensure efficiency
- Liaison with the various dispute resolution forums
Requirements
- B. Comm. / BA LLB (or equivalent)
- Minimum of 1 to 2 years of legal advisory experience
-
Admitted Attorney
-
Excellent command of English both written and verbal
- Fluent in isiZulu, Sesotho and/or isiXHosa
- Call centre etiquette
- Analytical problem-solver
- Solid National Credit Act and Consumer Protection Act knowledge
- Integrity, honesty and confidentiality are non-negotiable
- Highly organised, with excellent verbal, written communication and presentation skills
- Able to meet tight deadlines, litigation timeframes and corporate transaction pressures
Desired Skills:
- Analytical And Problem Solving
- Communication (Verbal And Written)
- Litigation
- Organized
- Legal Advice
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Legal Advisory
About The Employer:
Financial Wellness company