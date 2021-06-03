Legal Advisor at Empower Financial Services

Jun 3, 2021

Responsibilities

  • General Legal Advice and research on NCA related matters
  • Reviewing, interpreting and advising on contracts and other legal documents
  • Liaison with creditors, attorneys and other external parties
  • Advise on a variety of complex legal issues and legal risks
  • Working with collaboratively with other departments to ensure efficiency
  • Liaison with the various dispute resolution forums

Requirements

  • B. Comm. / BA LLB (or equivalent)
  • Minimum of 1 to 2 years of legal advisory experience

  • Admitted Attorney

  • Excellent command of English both written and verbal

  • Fluent in isiZulu, Sesotho and/or isiXHosa
  • Call centre etiquette
  • Analytical problem-solver
  • Solid National Credit Act and Consumer Protection Act knowledge
  • Integrity, honesty and confidentiality are non-negotiable
  • Highly organised, with excellent verbal, written communication and presentation skills
  • Able to meet tight deadlines, litigation timeframes and corporate transaction pressures

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical And Problem Solving
  • Communication (Verbal And Written)
  • Litigation
  • Organized
  • Legal Advice

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Legal Advisory

About The Employer:

Financial Wellness company

