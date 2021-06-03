Logistics Supervisor

Responsibilities:

Supervision of dispatch coordinators and drivers.

Ensure Packing department always has sufficient labels for packing, by keeping up to date with planned deliveries as well as work arriving ahead of time in the department

Coordinate local deliveries

To control and monitor the workflow of the administration within the dispatch area.

Timeous arrangement of the most cost effective transport couriers on both road and air with sufficient capacity to transport outgoing goods to meet customer deadlines

Requirements:

Minimum of a matric qualification

A minimum of 3 years experience in Despatch

Excellent Administrative skills

Minimum of 3-5 years relevant working experience, preferably in the print industry

Demonstrates an understanding of the business / industry and the ramifications of not meeting work standards

Experience in analysing performance measurements and implementing systems that have resulted in improvements

Excellent verbal and written communication

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

