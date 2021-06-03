Logistics Supervisor

Jun 3, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Supervision of dispatch coordinators and drivers.
  • Ensure Packing department always has sufficient labels for packing, by keeping up to date with planned deliveries as well as work arriving ahead of time in the department
  • Coordinate local deliveries
  • To control and monitor the workflow of the administration within the dispatch area.
  • Timeous arrangement of the most cost effective transport couriers on both road and air with sufficient capacity to transport outgoing goods to meet customer deadlines

Requirements:

  • Minimum of a matric qualification
  • A minimum of 3 years experience in Despatch
  • Excellent Administrative skills
  • Minimum of 3-5 years relevant working experience, preferably in the print industry
  • Demonstrates an understanding of the business / industry and the ramifications of not meeting work standards
  • Experience in analysing performance measurements and implementing systems that have resulted in improvements
  • Excellent verbal and written communication

