Logistics Supervisor

Responsibilities:
- Supervision of dispatch coordinators and drivers.
- Ensure Packing department always has sufficient labels for packing, by keeping up to date with planned deliveries as well as work arriving ahead of time in the department
- Coordinate local deliveries
- To control and monitor the workflow of the administration within the dispatch area.
- Timeous arrangement of the most cost effective transport couriers on both road and air with sufficient capacity to transport outgoing goods to meet customer deadlines
Requirements:
- Minimum of a matric qualification
- A minimum of 3 years experience in Despatch
- Excellent Administrative skills
- Minimum of 3-5 years relevant working experience, preferably in the print industry
- Demonstrates an understanding of the business / industry and the ramifications of not meeting work standards
- Experience in analysing performance measurements and implementing systems that have resulted in improvements
- Excellent verbal and written communication
