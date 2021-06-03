Marketing and Business Development Consultant at 10 X Global

With the current Covid-pandemic, health awareness has increased dramatically.

The massive need in Health Development demands expansion of our Essential services company, which specializes in Medical equipment, development and the personalized health industries.

The following positions need to be filled:

Executive sales consultants (No cold calling or door-to-door. Professional appointments only)

Marketing Managers

Business Managers

You can expect the following:

Remuneration package consisting of salary, profit share & company benefits will be discussed in interview.

Initial & ongoing training included.

Mentorship and Entrepreneurial development.

Positive, non-discriminatory environment.

Positions situated in various locations & provinces.

Please ensure you adhere to these requirements:

Own transport.

Disciplined to work unattended.

Committed to long term career.

Hungry for long term growth.

Whatever-it-takes attitude.

Willingness to be trained & developed.

Fully Bilingual in Afrikaans and English.

Please – no chancers!!

Kindly note that Post graduates & school leavers also welcome to apply.

Bemarkings Bestuurders/ Besigheids Bestuurders/ Uitvoerende verkoopskonsultante

Permanente posisies

Met die huidiglike Covid-pandemie het gesondheids bewustheid dramaties toegeneem.

Die massiewe behoefte vir gesondheids ontwikkeling vereis die uitbreiding van ons essentile diens maatskappy, waar ons spesialiseer in mediese toerusting, ontwikkeling en die persoonlike gesondheids industrie.

Die volgende poste moet gevul word:

Uitvoerende verkoopskonsultante (Geen “cold- calling” of deur- tot deur nie, slegs professionele afsprake)

Bemarkings bestuurders

Besigheids bestuurders

Jy kan die volgende verwag:

Vergoedings pakket wat bestaan uit salaris, winsdeeling en maatskappy voordele, sal geduurende onderhoud bespreek word.

Intile- en voorduurende opleiding ingesluit

Mentorskap en ondernemende ontwikkeling

Diskriminasie vrye, positiewe werks omgewing

Poste gestationeer in verskeie areas en provinsies

Voldoending aan hierdie vereistes is kardinaal:

Eie Vervoer

Dissipline om sonder toesig te werk

Loopbaan gedrewe

Honger vir groei geleenthede

“whatever-it-takes attitude”

Fully Bilingual in Afrikaans and English

