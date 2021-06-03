Measurement & Logistics Coordinator (RE)

Are you the secret that RE Energy Analysts fight over? You are a boffin at field-based monitoring equipment!

Is this you?

You love being out and about, driving and site visits are your happy place. Apart from this you have meticulous attention to detail and want your field-based monitoring equipment to be on the exact perfect spot… You love that renewable energy projects all begin with what you find.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

For this position you will focus on managing field based renewable energy monitoring equipment (on site). Activities will include general HSE and quality policies, site hazard identification and risk assessments not to mention some asset management and development activities. To give you an idea, you will be involved in the procurement, contract management and compliance of field-based monitoring equipment and their related contractors, managing inventory and procuring this equipment including customs and logistics processes. The role will expect your support in fault finding and basic maintenance of the mentioned equipment, managing the security thereof and monitoring the measurement fleet, maintaining high levels of availability and data quality.

On the development side of things, you will need to coordinate external service providers on site that are under development in collaboration with project developers. You will facilitate site visits and be responsible for on-site wind measurement mast position validations. Your site visits will not be limited to projects under development but will also include visiting prospective sites as is required by the development department.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will join an international renewable energy developer (IPP) with a team that is passionate about green energy. They don’t only focus on one technology, their interests are diversified to include solar, wind and storage.

What you’ll need

An engineering degree is required or else similar. To compliment your qualification you have no less than 3 years’ experience within the renewable energy industry easily identifiable on your CV. Wind energy experience is preferred. This experience will include having worked with mast works, during construction and exposed to the health and safety that comes with this. Strong attention to detail is detrimental in this position alongside the ability to shift priorities without losing focus. You need to be comfortable with working at heights through rope access. Extensive travelling is also required.

What you’ll get

A market related salary. The ability to be part of a young and dynamic team who values input. International knowledge is shared freely, and the development of employees is important to this organisation. There is certainly enough to do as well so no standing idle here!

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Monique on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Detail Orientated

Focused

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

