Medical Officers (Doctors) x 4 (Wits VIDA)

Medical Officers (Doctors) x 4 vacancies are available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Wits Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (Wits VIDA) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).

Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials, immunizing pregnant women to protect their infants against disease (including influenza, Group B streptococcus, and respiratory syncytial virus), and the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) initiatives.

In 2020, VIDA commenced two international trials on COVID-19 vaccines amongst several other COVID-19 studies. World Health Organization position papers directly refer to the work conducted by RMPRU and have used such data generated to inform policy and recommendations for vaccine implementation globally and here in South Africa.

By combining clinical, microbiological, and epidemiological expertise in an African setting, the unit has made significant contributions in vaccine development against the leading respiratory and enteric pathogens contributing to under-5 childhood morbidity and mortality in Africa and other low and middle-income countries.

Main purpose of the job

To manage and lead the clinical trial team and research activities and to provide health care to patients participating in clinical trials according to study protocols

Location

VIDA – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Key performance areas

Plan, implement and complete the clinical research activities for the clinical trials in accordance with Good Clinical Practice and Standard Operating Procedures

Perform study-related procedures, blood draws, and nasopharyngeal aspirates/swabs on infants, young children, and adults including pregnant women

Strategic review and management of clinical trials i.e. devising systems and processes to ensure effective and efficient study conduct

SAE and Endpoint data reporting

Quality assurance of the study file source data, i.e. clinical source notes and CRFs

Staff Management and training

Writing of protocols and submissions to Ethics committee

Required minimum education and training

MBChB/MBBCh degree

Professional Body Registration

HPCSA

Medical Protection Society membership

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Clinical trials experience, including protocol development, IRB Submissions, Trial planning, and set-up

Good Clinical Practice

Computer literacy in MS Word and MS Excel

Good interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team

Attention to detail, Motivated, Organised, Friendly, Professional

Required minimum work experience

Completed community service, at least 6 months in paediatrics unit

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 11 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

