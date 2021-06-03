MMU Authorisation Agent at Bidvest Bank

The Maintenance Controller functions as a control to make informed decisions in managing the maintenance funds, by making sure that all quotes from suppliers are scrutinized before authorization can be given and making sure that the manufacturer or workmanship warranty processes are followed. HeShe will either decline or authorize such quotations within the set limits of authority and send the rebill to the customers in cases of negligence or driver abuse.
Service Excellence
Clarifies procedures and processes.
Promotes consistency.
Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction and turnaround time.
Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external customers
Internal Customer Relationship:
Developing ties with internal departments.
Maintain a positive attitude and drive.
Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
Service Levels:
Ensure that all decisions made are in conjunction with the deal parameters and reduce maintenance/repair costs at all times.
Evaluate all supplier quotations.
Warrantee claims.
Goodwill claims.
Fleet discount on labour and parts pricing.
Operational Excellence:
Call Volume Criteria:
- Average number of calls/service request per agent.
- Costs of operating call centre/service desk.
- Inbound abandon rate.
- Inbound availability rate.
- Inbound average talk time.
- Inbound calls handled.
Technical Criteria:
- Ability to analyze quotations.
- Differentiation between R&M, abuse or negligence.
- Knowledge and competency.
- First-Call resolution rate.
- Field service technician utilization
Qualifications:
Grade 12 or equivalent.
Qualified Motor Technician
Experience:
Minimum of three years experience as a qualified motor technician
Desired Skills:
- Punctual
- Practical technical knowledge of motor vehicles
- Strong Customer care principles
- Microsoft Office
- Interpersonal skills
- Teamwork
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent telephone skills
- Good listener
- Adaptable
- Initiative
- Ability to work independently
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric