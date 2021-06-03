MMU Authorisation Agent at Bidvest Bank

The Maintenance Controller functions as a control to make informed decisions in managing the maintenance funds, by making sure that all quotes from suppliers are scrutinized before authorization can be given and making sure that the manufacturer or workmanship warranty processes are followed. HeShe will either decline or authorize such quotations within the set limits of authority and send the rebill to the customers in cases of negligence or driver abuse.

Service Excellence

Clarifies procedures and processes.

Promotes consistency.

Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction and turnaround time.

Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external customers

Internal Customer Relationship:

Developing ties with internal departments.

Maintain a positive attitude and drive.

Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.

Service Levels:

Ensure that all decisions made are in conjunction with the deal parameters and reduce maintenance/repair costs at all times.

Evaluate all supplier quotations.

Warrantee claims.

Goodwill claims.

Fleet discount on labour and parts pricing.

Operational Excellence:

Call Volume Criteria:

Average number of calls/service request per agent.

Costs of operating call centre/service desk.

Inbound abandon rate.

Inbound availability rate.

Inbound average talk time.

Inbound calls handled.

Technical Criteria:

Ability to analyze quotations.

Differentiation between R&M, abuse or negligence.

Knowledge and competency.

First-Call resolution rate.

Field service technician utilization

Qualifications:

Grade 12 or equivalent.

Qualified Motor Technician

Experience:

Minimum of three years experience as a qualified motor technician

Desired Skills:

Punctual

Practical technical knowledge of motor vehicles

Strong Customer care principles

Microsoft Office

Interpersonal skills

Teamwork

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent telephone skills

Good listener

Adaptable

Initiative

Ability to work independently

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

