PHD Student (FTC) Wits NICD

A PHD Student (Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (Wits NICD) in Sandringham, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (Wits NICD) is a major global player in infectious disease intelligence. The Wits NICD is a source of knowledge and expertise in regionally relevant communicable diseases to the South African Government, SADC countries, and the African continent. The Wits NICD assists in the planning of policies and programmes and supports appropriate responses to communicable disease problems and issues.

Main purpose of the job

A position exists for a PhD student to work on antibody function against COVID-19 in the Antibody Immunity Research Unit at the NICD

The student, supervised by Prof. Penny Moore and Dr. Simone Richardson, will investigate the cytotoxic function of antibodies in COVID-19 infection and vaccination

This will inform novel strategies to elicit these antibodies in next-generation pan-coronavirus vaccines

This position will be funded by bursary as per National Research Foundation rates

Location

NICD, Sandringham, Johannesburg

Key performance areas

Mammalian cell culture, flow cytometry, functional cell-based assays (performing and analyzing novels Fc effectors function assays, such as antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, complement deposition, phagocytosis, and trogocytosis)

Antibody purification, neutralization assays, and multiplex binding assays will be performed

Statistical analysis will be applied to understand networks of immunological data

Required minimum education and training

MSc in Microbiology or a related discipline

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Prior work with infectious and biohazardous samples would be an asset

Good verbal and written communication skills

Computer literacy (particularly MS Word and Excel)

Experience with FlowJo would be favourable Analytical and problem-solving ability

Exceptional self-management, conscientious work ethic as well as above-average attention to detail

Motivated, organized, systematic and professional

Should be able to work under pressure with efficient multitasking

Must be willing to work after hours, as needed

Knowledge of multivariant statistical analysis and basic R literacy is an advantage

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 15 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

